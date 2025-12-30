The Tab

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

Hayley Soen | Trends

A mum and daughter who make OnlyFans content together have revealed exactly what sort of things they get up to, and why they decided to get into the industry as a pair. You’ve heard all about the fathers and sons on OnlyFans together, now it’s time for the girls.

39-year-old mother Jema and her 20-year-old daughter Ellie are from Kent, and have admitted people call their joint career “wrong”. Jema used to be a glamour model, and said she was one of the very first women to start a career on OnlyFans. Not long after this, her daughter signed up too.

“Ellie has been the driving force behind us joining forces,” Jema said in an interview with Truly. Ellie said they’re mother and daughter but, “more like best friends, sisters, and now we’re work colleagues.” Jema said she’s more like Ellie’s mentor and manager than mother.

You might be wondering how Ellie followed in her mum’s footsteps. Well, Jema said her daughter always wanted to work an office job, but then saw how much fun her mother was having at work, and the money she was making.

Ellie said she’s been making up to £10k a month on OnlyFans. Sometimes, they only have to do 15-minutes of work per day.

The duo opened up a bit more about the type of content that has helped them make big bucks. Ellie explained they do “custom” videos for subscribers, including requests for them to seductively eat desserts and feed each other. The pair have a joint OnlyFans page, and admitted their content is “unusual”.

Mum and daughter on OnlyFans

via YouTube

“It’s lots of stuff people might not generally be able to tell their girlfriends they like,” Jema explained. “That’s why they come to a girl on OnlyFans. They can ask for whatever they want from us, and we’re not going to judge.”

Jema said there are things they won’t do. One of which is simply “baked beans”. I don’t want to know what sort of baked bean related requests they’ve had, actually.

“A lot of people do find what we do wrong, because we’re mother and daughter,” Ellie said. “But what I say to that is that it’s not wrong at all. Fair enough if we were doing something illegal or weird, but the things we do are not wrong at all. We’re having fun. We’re getting paid for it.” Mum Jema added that “opinions don’t pay bills” so she “doesn’t care” what people think.

In the interview, posted to YouTube, Ellie and Jema then showed themselves going to the shop to get desserts. Then, they returned home and got changed into matching silk pyjama shorts and strappy tops, before filming themselves eating and feeding one another.

They will also go live together, and hope people will tip them during their videos. The more tips they get, the more they’ll do.

Watch a full interview with Jema and Ellie here:

