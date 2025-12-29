Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

5 hours ago

In the last few weeks, everyone has been shocked to find out a man is going viral because he’s making OnlyFans content with his son. If you haven’t seen that story already and this is completely new news to you, you might want to sit down.

Yes, this is a real thing. Fathers are setting up OnlyFans profiles, and creating content WITH their sons. This has been going on for ages now, and there are a couple of examples of fathers who have spoken out about their choices.

I’m guessing you probably want to know one simple thing: Why? Well, they’ve answered that.

Dean Byrne and his son, Bray

41-year-old Dean Byrne is currently making content with his 18-year-old son, Bray. Dean is pretty big in the OnlyFans world, having already worked with Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips.

Dean has admitted at first he didn’t want his son to follow in his footsteps, but in the end had to give in. “Do we look alike? I have had a lot of questions asking if @BcBrne1 is my son,” he wrote in a recent Twitter post, which showed them both in their underwear. “Yes he is.”

Then, to protect Bray in the industry, father Dean joined his videos. Naturally! Dean continued: “He [Bray] came to me recently saying he wanted to start OF, I tried to put him off at first cause it can be bad, he was adamant so I took him under my wing and said I’d help. Please show your support and please be kind.”

The father and son duo have since posted loads of content together. There’s foot fetish content, thirst traps, and TikTok trends all over the place.

Jake and his father

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Herbert (@bigjakeherbert)

The story of fathers being on OnlyFans with their sons actually isn’t new though. Back in 2020, the same thing was happening. Yes, all that time ago! In 2020, The Tab spoke to Jake Herbert, an OnlyFans creator who had got his dad involved in his content. The first thing he was asked was why, and the simple answer was: Money. As soon as Jake got his dad involved, his earnings sky-rocketed.

Jake told The Tab that at first he was making around £8-10k a month, from explicit shots and videos of him on his own. But when dad was there, everything changed. “Revenue has gone way up, I made nearly £11k in just one day,” Jake told The Tab, “I knew it would cause a fuss.”

He also explained the very chill way his dad got involved. “I was like, ‘Yo dad wanna jump in a few OnlyFans pics, think it will go down well’ and he was like ‘yeah sure Jake’. It’s pretty basic,” he said.

Jake also disputed any claims that what they do is strange. He said: “It’s literally just a few pics of us flexing. We’ve never seen each other naked, the most he’s shown on my page is his ass.” But how far would Jake and his dad go to make money on the platform? “Furthest me and my dad would go is… well, you’ll have to subscribe to see,” he said. I might give it a miss.

