Keeping it in the fam: All the cheeky content the OnlyFans dad posted with his 18-year-old son

6 hours ago

We’ve really seen it all in the OnlyFans scene, because there’s now a dad who helped his 18-year-old son get into the filthy industry.

Dean Byrne, 41, is a British OnlyFans model with almost 700k followers on Twitter – which we all know is where the OF lads and ladies do their best work. After a few years on the scene, his 18-year-old son, Bray, wanted a piece of the action. Though Dean was hesitant at first, knowing firsthand how “bad” the industry can be, he eventually relented.

“Do we look alike? I have had a lot of questions asking if @BcBrne1 is my son,” he wrote in a recent Twitter post. “Yes he is and he came to me recently saying he wanted to start OF, I tried to put him off at first cause it can be bad, he was adamant so I took him under my wing and said I’d help. Please show your support and please be kind.”

While we can’t share the Twitter posts here, for obvious reasons, here’s everything the dynamic duo has posted.

Dean shared proof that Bray is his son

OnlyFans models have a habit of inventing things to get clout, so people were hesitant to believe that Bray and Dean were biological relations. Dean clocked the backlash and responded with tons of pictures of him and Bray.

“I’m getting a lot of messages saying that @BcBrne1 isn’t my son and it’s just a marketing technique, well I guess I must have been playing the long game. But here’s a few pics. Yes I’m a daddy, and I kept it quiet as I didn’t want him to be part of this life but it’s his decision and I support him 100 per cent,” he wrote in the caption.

They did a TikTok trend together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob makin (@iamb1gr0b2.0)

Dean, Bray, and another OF lad called Rob Makin took part in a TikTok trend together. It was fairly wholesome stuff, at least compared to the Twitter content.

Who would you pick?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BcBrne (@bcbrne1)

These kinds of posts are a staple of OnlyFans content, and it’s usually men who are asking their followers, “Who would you pick?”

Naturally, people in the comments refused. They wanted both.

Some foot fetish content, obvs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean C Byrne (@dean.brne)

Another mainstay of male-centric OnlyFans content is foot stuff for some reason. Most of the OF models do it, and Bray and Dean recorded a video whilst sitting in the back of the truck.

Bray is always hogging the bathroom, apparently

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean C Byrne (@dean.brne)

Honestly? This video just seemed like an excuse to post Bray in his underwear.

Omg, is this the start of an OnlyFans dynasty?

In an Instagram reel, Dean referred to his son as “my protege, my legacy.”

This one is a little more hidden

Though not strictly a collab, both Bray and Dean do those videos where you pretend to be delivering some kind of fast food. Again, they’re very prevalent in the OF world. You don’t actually see Dean in this picture, but he has an identical video on his own page where he’s the one delivering the food. Top marks for efficiency!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Dean and Bray Byrne