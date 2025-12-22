The Tab
‘Do we look alike?’: This dad is doing OnlyFans with his 18-year-old son, and the content is WILD

‘He was adamant so I took him under my wing and said I’d help’

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Most dads teach their sons how to shave when they come of age, but this filthy father has helped his 18-year-old lad launch an OnlyFans. It really does take “keeping it in the family” to a whole new level.

Dean Byrne is a pretty successful OnlyFans model here in the UK, mingling with other performers who have filmed scenes with the likes of Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue. He’s got over 40k followers on Instagram, but a whopping 630k on Twitter, which we know is ground zero for OnlyFans marketing.

Recently, the 41-year-old started sharing shirtless pictures alongside a much younger man. People pointed out that they look similar, and he’s since revealed that 18-year-old Bray is his biological son.

“Do we look alike? I have had a lot of questions asking if @BcBrne1 is my son,” he wrote in a recent Twitter post, which showed them both in their underwear. “Yes he is and he came to me recently saying he wanted to start OF, I tried to put him off at first cause it can be bad, he was adamant so I took him under my wing and said I’d help. Please show your support and please be kind.”

Though some people didn’t believe him, largely because OF models are constantly rage-baiting their followers for clout, he clapped back with photographic evidence that showed both him and Bray through the years.

“I’m getting a lot of messages saying that @BcBrne1 isn’t my son and it’s just a marketing technique, well I guess I must have been playing the long game. But here’s a few pics. Yes I’m a daddy, and I kept it quiet as I didn’t want him to be part of this life but it’s his decision and I support him 100 per cent,” he wrote in the caption.

While Dean has been marketing his OnlyFans since 2021, Bray started posting naughty pictures and videos at the end of November. He’s only just starting out in the OnlyFans scene, but he’s already racked up 21k followers.

As for the content itself, Bray and Dean have posted a few things together. They did a foot fetish video sitting on the back of the truck, some PG-ish posts on Instagram, and a “which one would you choose” picture. Dean has also been retweeting his son’s posts, as all good dads would.

People have a lot of thoughts about the OnlyFans dad and son

If we’ve learned anything from Bonnie Blue, it’s that the very people who consume OnlyFans content also like to slam it. Bray and Dean’s posts also attracted the same attention – amongst the thirsty comments, of course.

“I don’t think it’s the best choice you could have made. I understand it was his request, but as a father, I would have fought to ensure he had a different future. But that’s just my opinion,” one person said.

“The OnlyFans nepo babies have arrived!” another wrote.

Featured image credit: Dean Byrne

