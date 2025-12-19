All these people vow to be the ‘next Bonnie Blue’ and their first stunts are stomach churning

1 hour ago

Right now, we’re in an epidemic. And I’m not talking the super flu. It’s even worse. We’re in an epidemic of people seeing Bonnie Blue stunts, and vowing to be the next viral version of her. I know, I can’t imagine watching her behind the scenes videos of sleeping with thousands of people in a matter of hours, and wanting to do that for yourself. But that’s the world we’re in.

It’s now been exactly a year since Bonnie Blue went huge. She slept with 1,000 men in one single day, and then became a household name. Every other day she’s posting more extreme challenge content, until even OnlyFans couldn’t take it anymore, and banned her.

But that’s not stopped her. Bonnie has had a Channel 4 documentary made about her, and is earning millions. Off the back of her success, a chain of people are now vowing to be the next Bonnie Blue, and planning huge viral challenges just like she does.

19-year-old Chanel

Chanel said in a video she is “just a 19-year-old who plans on doubling Bonnie Blue’s record.” And how might she possibly be doing that you might ask? Just the humble 3,000 men in one NIGHT. She hasn’t really explained the logistics, which is probably because I don’t think there are any, but Chanel has been posting video after video addressed to her idol.

She is posting every day until Bonnie collabs with her… and her first video was three months ago. Chanel has also made videos saying right now she’s earning “hundreds everyday” and “sleeping with everyone’s dads”.

‘I’m the male Bonnie Blue’

After Bonnie went viral, a guy calling himself the “male Bonnie Blue” came forward to share his piece. Benny James is a content creator, and has claimed he’s slept with 1,000 women. He admitted he can sleep with countless strangers every week, and did this for a decade. He would slide into people’s DMs for hookups, and go clubbing up to four times a week just to find women.

But, he warned Bonnie to give up now. “I was probably like the male equivalent to Bonnie Blue back in the day,” Benny said. “I would tell her to think about the future. In 10 years time, how’s it going to affect your mental health? How is that going to affect you physically?”.

32-year-old Meghan O’Neill

Meghan O’Neill is 32, and has said she wants to be the Bonnie Blue of Belfast. She used to be a mechanic, but has since traded that in for a very different career. For her first stunt, Meghan she is trying to find as many Irish virgins as possible. She wants to make a film where she takes their virginities.

Unlike Bonnie though, she’s not aiming for the “barely legal” crowd. Meghan is currently recruiting men aged 29 and over, who have never had sex before.

Meghan told the Irish Mirror: “Ten virgins will get to lose their virginity to a p*rn star. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Irish men are more than welcome. It will probably be the majority of Irishmen from all over the isle of Ireland. I am happy to have s*x with Irishmen. I’m Irish and I love the Irish. I will tour the world after this if it goes well and do the same in different countries.”

Meghan then explained that she wants to do “a few Bonnie Blue-type stunts so we could shock the country.” She added: “I’m going to be Belfast’s Bonnie Blue and I’m going to take the virginity of 10 men. They have to be aged 29 or over.”

‘Police officer Bonnie Blue’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becca 👮🏻 (@beccaoffdutyy)

An ex-West Midlands police officer called Becca is on a mission to be “police officer Bonnie Blue” and is using her time working in UK law enforcement to plug her OnlyFans. Yes, really.

Becca, who calls herself “Becca off duty”, resigned from her job in August, but she is still using her old pics posing in police uniform for suggestive videos plugging her content. In one post, she said she’s planning a complete copycat of Bonnie’s biggest stunt. “I’m ready to be the police officer Bonnie Blue, where’s my 1,057 criminals in 12 hours?,” Becca said.

Another video said: “Doing off-duty pat-downs. Why should it be you?”. A third shockingly added: “Another 12-hour shift and you’re still not on my back seat.” Her posts got so bad, a police spokesperson literally issued a statement to say she no longer represented the force.

The first ‘gay Bonnie Blue’

Drake Von has promised to be the first gay OnlyFans model who will dethrone Bonnie Blue. How? A 1,000 bottoms versus one top event. “It’s finally happening! Beating Bonnie Blue, can I take them all?” he asked.

Drake Von then told PRIDE: “I will do this challenge in one day! It’s gonna be taxing and stressful, but I’m never one to back down from a challenge. It’s something that needs to be done! Subscribing to my OnlyFans gets you a one-way ticket into being a participant in this challenge. You just must also be an active practicer of safe s*x. This isn’t just a publicity stunt. I want to spread the word about safe sex and educate the masses.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.