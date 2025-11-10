‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

He wants to ‘smoke’ Bonnie Blue, and the new details certainly support that

Drake Von, the gay OnlyFans model who is seeking to dethrone Bonnie Blue as the queen of viral stunts, has been drip-feeding us information for weeks about his 1,000 bottoms versus one stop event.

“It’s finally happening! Beating Bonnie blue, can I take them all?” he asked initially, before later revealing that it would be hosted in Las Vegas with corporate sponsors. Only in America could corporations shell out millions for an OnlyFans stunt.

“I will do this challenge in one day! It’s gonna be taxing and stressful, but I’m never one to back down from a challenge. It’s something that needs to be done!” he told PRIDE.

“Subscribing to my OnlyFans gets you a one-way ticket into being a participant in this challenge. You just must also be an active practicer of safe s*x. This isn’t just a publicity stunt. I want to spread the word about safe sex and educate the masses.”

Though it’s been crickets since then, we’ve had some new developments.

Drake Von dropped a teaser for the video

In two videos posted to his TikTok this week, Drake Von could be seen in a blue-lit room surrounded by – you guessed it – balaclava-clad gays. He captioned one “it’s happening!” and the other “here it comes”, which does suggest it was a teaser and not the event itself. It has to be a teaser, surely? There were nowhere near 1,000 bottoms in that small room, and the production value was hardly the sponsor-led event he had earlier teased.

This is the first guy in Drake Von’s 1,000 bottoms video

During an apperence on the Wild podcast, which largely talks about the OnlyFans industry, Drake said it would be in a “big warehouse” of some kind. He also said that all of the 1,000 bottoms would be dressed in matching t-shirts, which is going to be one hell of a bill from the printers.

Parker Reid, another OnlyFans lad, is set to be the first bottom. He honestly seemed thrilled.

He wants to give the gay side of the industry the attention

Elsewhere in the podcast, Drake said: “It’s a challenge, and I want to get it done in a night. I want to break a world record. And honestly, I’ve got to smoke Bonnie Blue.

“No one is doing it. I have to come in and do it, and give the gay side of the industry something to talk about and something to be hyped about.”

He tried to convince another OF lad

The Wild Podcast is hosted by two OF boys, Brandon Cardoso and Julian Barboza. Both have weathered queerbaiting accusations, and while their sexualities are a never-ending insufferable mystery, Drake did try to convince Brandon to sign on to 1,000 bottoms versus one top.

“Think about you and the time you’re going to have with me. Don’t even worry about all the other people you have lined up next to you,” he said, with Brandon adding, “I don’t know, man, you might have convinced me.”

Yeah. Sure.

