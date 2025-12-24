Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

2 hours ago

Let’s be honest, your degree says a lot about you. Although it may seem like it’s a question of your future, it has a lot to do with your personality and interests. As a second year student, I’ve met people from almost every subject and there seem to be trends. As Christmas is almost here, this is my guess at how different subjects at Exeter University are spending their holidays.

English, languages and Classics

Favourite holiday activity: Wrapping Christmas gifts.

Contrary to popular belief, if you’re studying classics, languages or literature, you’re probably not picking up a book on break. Or maybe you’re already drowning in pre-reading. Reading for leisure? What’s that? These subjects spend their holidays watching Christmas movies instead, followed by discussing which is the better adaptation of “Little Women”.

However, English students can be found completing their yearly ritual of reading “A Christmas Carol” during the festive period. Otherwise they’ll be basking in an old childhood favourite to maximise the family-time feels.

Computer science and tech

Favourite holiday activity: Going on a walk to see the Christmas lights.

These whiz brains usually can’t sit still. At home, they’re forced away from their beloved screens and employed in the kitchen where they maximise efficiency of every recipe and get their first tastes of cooking. These subjects spend their holidays answering questions like “When is AI going to take over?”, “Are you sure about this degree?”, and “What’s the app about?” from their family.

Marketing and communications

Favourite holiday activity: Decorating the Christmas tree.

These subjects claim to take the time off but can be found compulsively scrolling on LinkedIn and job sites for new opportunities because “experience is key”. They might spend hours shopping for the perfect ornaments and gifts. At some point, they contemplate starting a YouTube account or a blog but will definitely forget about all that as soon as the new year arrives.

Medicine

Favourite holiday activity: Making a snowman.

This subject is…. fixing their sleep cycle.

Psychology

Favourite holiday activity: Baking Christmas sugar cookies.

Carefree and inquisitive, psychology students may be found on trips across the country. They spend the festive weeks searching for new experiences while also handing out ‘free therapy’ to their cousins and friends. This subject watches crime thrillers all week and devours the Christmas dinner like it’s nobody’s business.

Sciences

Favourite holiday activity: Decorating a gingerbread house.

Drained after days of labs, experiments, and diagrams these subjects take the time off to bake sweet treats and pastries for their family and friends. This includes working in the kitchen, correct measurements of all ingredients like sodium bicarbonate and sketches of their final decorations – fitting right at home with their day-to-day. They will still complain about being tried despite the break when they get back and wonder why.

Business management and economics

Favourite holiday activity: Experimenting with festive cocktail recipes.

Work hard, play harder is the motto for students of the business school. They’ve made plans with all their friends to try every Christmas activity possible. They’ll be partying every chance they get this holiday season to forget about deadlines, placements and the looming exams. If you need a drink, please approach them for the menu.

Drama

Favourite holiday activity: Christmas movie nights and hate-watching bad Christmas movies together.

Drama students go back home with more plans than they had on campus. They get involved in their local “arts scene” as much as possible and sign up for shows everywhere. They may also be found reading or practising an instrument they played a long time ago that’s been sitting at home.

Featured image via Unsplash