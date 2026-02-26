The Tab
I know Bonnie Blue in real life, so here’s if her pregnancy news is real or fake

Hayley Soen

I think the last thing a lot of us were expecting to read this week was news of a pregnancy from Bonnie Blue. Despite her literally calling her latest event a “breeding mission” and actively telling the guys to not wear protection, I still never thought this would be its conclusion.

But, this week, Bonnie Blue announced she is expecting her first child. She shared a full YouTube video revealing the news, in which she took a test and went for a scan. “Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant,” she declared.

The video was quickly met with doubt. It’s Bonnie Blue, after all. Full time rage baiter. People noticed parts of the video that didn’t feel legit, and questioned if this was another one of her PR stunts.

The Tab spoke to Jak White, who was not only a participant of the 400-man “no protection” event, but also knows Bonnie Blue and has worked with her multiple times.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jak White (@jakwhitex)

When asked if he was worried about if he could be the father, Jak said: “Well yeah. It wasn’t on my bingo card for 2026. You don’t expect that to happen. I thought everything was planned and whatnot, but yeah it could happen right? And it did happen.”

So, does he think it’s real? Whilst Jak admitted he “doesn’t know what’s happening” he did have some insight. “I can’t physically work it out and I know Bonnie,” he told The Tab. But, he did say it “did happen” and he’s edging towards thinking it is true, more than it being a stunt.

At the very least, whilst the way Bonnie announced it might have been over the top and staged, the actual news itself feels real. Bonnie has previously said in an interview that pregnancy is the only thing she would never lie about, because she’s struggled with fertility in the past.

“She’s fantastic,” Jak said. “There’s nobody like Bonnie Blue.”

