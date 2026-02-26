Bonnie Blue breaks down over the idea of being a mother, and now I fully believe she’s pregnant

2 hours ago

In a behind the scenes video about the news she is pregnant, Bonnie Blue has literally broken down in tears over the prospect of becoming a mother. Despite lots of naysayers being convinced the whole thing is a publicity stunt, this is enough to change your mind if you have doubts.

After completing a challenge with over 400 participants, Bonnie Blue has now announced she’s expecting her first baby. She said the guys who took part didn’t need to wear protection as she was hoping to get pregnant, so in her eyes, the event was a success.

Earlier in the week, Bonnie posted a whole YouTube video of her taking a test, then going to get a scan done, before concluding she was very much expecting. Of course, this was met with loads of people thinking she was rage baiting. But, her most recent video is maybe the most candid we’ve ever seen Bonnie.

In the clip, she sat down to discuss the backlash she’s had about the pregnancy announcement. She said people have been telling her they hope she loses the baby, and have had nothing but horrible things to say about her and her unborn child.

Bonnie admitted she did think the pregnancy video “would spiral” but didn’t expect the barrage of hate that followed. “I don’t hate women…. but the worst, most brutal comments were all from women,” she said. Bonnie quite candidly said she does do rage bait content a lot, so “expects” hate and nasty comments, but “these ones are hitting closer to home.”

Bonnie then cried as she recalled some of the “brutal” comments she has had, wishing her baby doesn’t make it, or saying she will “sell” her child once it’s born.

“It’s always been hard for me to tell my side of the story or have anyone feel sorry for me,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me. I’m a millionaire. I live the best life… but everyone just sees me as the villain.

“For someone who is pregnant, why comment about stillborns or miscarriages? It’s something I worry about every day. Every time I go for a wee I’m checking the toilet paper half way through because I’m petrified. If I’m more ill one day I think something’s wrong. If I feel better I panic and think something’s wrong.”

Bonnie then thanked anyone that had congratulated her, or sent her a nice message. “Words can’t explain how excited I am,” she said.

