Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

My heart can’t cope with this

Ellissa Bain | Trends

The zoo in Japan where the now-famous Punch the monkey lives has shared a sad update on everyone’s favourite baby Japanese macaque.

Punch first went viral a few weeks ago after a photo of the young snow monkey holding an orangutan teddy took over the internet. He was abandoned by his mum and raised by staff at the Ichikawa City Zoo near Tokyo, who gave him the orangutan plushy from IKEA to keep him company and socialise him.

In a new update posted on Twitter on Wednesday, the zoo has shared that Punch still hasn’t integrated with the rest of the monkeys. I’m heartbroken.

“A lot of visitors are currently coming to the zoo to see baby monkey, Punch. Many of them ask us about the health of the Japanese macaques, and we would like to explain their current condition and our plans. A few macaques in the troop exhibit significant hair loss, or alopecia,” they said.

Credit: Ichikawa City Zoo/Twitter

“We believe the main cause is excessive grooming habits. To improve this issue and promote healthy group life, three staff members have been working together since June 2025 to develop approaches and conduct testing. Animal welfare is the top priority in the current environment, and we are doing our best to improve the monkeys’ living conditions.”

The zoo explained there are four rooms at the back of the enclosure that Punch uses to “hide”. My heart!

“Also, many of the trees provided for environmental enrichment have become excellent play tools, especially for the young monkeys, including Punch. We are always seeking the best ways to imrpove the environment. However, Punch is currently trying to integrate with the troop,” they continued.

They revealed that making a “radical change” to their envirionment could “lead to Punch being bullied”. I can’t cope with this.

“For this reason, we would like to prioritize Punch becoming a member of the troop safely while improving the monkeys’ health conditions as much as possible,” the zoo concluded. Punch must be protected at all costs.

Credit: Ichikawa City Zoo/Twitter

Ellissa Bain | Trends
benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

Suchismita Ghosh

She made it very clear where she stands

Bristol University reading week: To read or not to read?

Emily Robson

Reading week — the academic equivalent of a ‘pause’ button that absolutely nobody uses as intended

Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

Ellissa Bain

This is not a drill!

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco

