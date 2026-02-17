The full heartbreaking story of Panchi-Kun, the lonely monkey causing meltdowns on Twitter

6 hours ago

My Twitter is currently two per cent Jeffrey Epstein, one per cent Tyra Banks, and 97 per cent Panchi-Kun, a little monkey in Japan nicknamed Punch that’s got no friends.

Regardless of country, language, and any number of other factors, some things are just universal. One is undoubtedly cute animals, and it doesn’t get any cuter than a baby monkey who requires a teddy bear to feel safe.

Here’s the full story from start to finish – grab some tissues.

More information about Punch, the baby monkey at Ichikawa Zoo in Japan. He was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth and has been hand‑raised by zookeepers. They gave him a plush orangutan toy, which he carries everywhere, hugging it while he sleeps, using it for… pic.twitter.com/qn1fO7Wu1n — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 14, 2026

Panchi-Kun, or Punch, was abandoned by his mother in Japan

This sad story started in July 2025, when Punch the monkey was born. Sadly, his biological mother rejected him, which would have been a death sentence for the macaque in the wild. Thankfully, keepers at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan were on hand to help.

Zoo keepers were able to provide the usual needs needed to grow, like food, water and shelter, but they were unable to give him the safety of a mother’s embrace. That’s when the plush orangutan doll came into the picture, and he doesn’t go anywhere without it. In the dozens of viral videos spreading across the internet, Punch is usually hugging the toy, carrying it on his back, or using it as a safety blanket.

Punch is really so cute… He was abandoned by his mother, so he was raised by humans.

But when he was brought to the zoo, he couldn't integrate into the monkey troop's society and could only cling to the plush toy/doll that the zookeeper gave him. pic.twitter.com/qfxOmAkbOx — Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) February 15, 2026

Eventually, keepers at the Japan zoo attempted to reintegrate Punch into a troupe of macaques in a process known as “re-wilding.” It sadly didn’t take, with Panchi-Kun retreating to his doll whenever he’s told off or scolded by the other monkeys.

People were about ready to fight the other monkeys are seeing pictures of Punch on his lonesome.

He’s become a social media star, and there is hope on the horizon

Videos and pictures of Punch have gone viral on multiple social media platforms, and #hangintherepunch is even trending in Japan. People have had a lot of thoughts, but mostly: God, this is so sad.

“Yall really have to stop sharing pics and videos of Little Punch the monkey because I don’t care that he’s finally getting accepted I’m about to fly to Japan, jump a zoo enclosure and beat up some bully monkeys,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “*Wife* how was work today sweetie? *me, sobbing uncontrollably* so there’s this orphan baby monkey in japan name lil punch and all the other monkeys are so mean to him and he carries around a big stuffed monkey that he thinks is his mama and it’s so sad because he just want to b.”

“I just learned about this little monkey called punch and I’ve been bawling my eyes out,” someone else said.

This picture of Panchi-kun being hugged 😭 pic.twitter.com/Q1heph2k6z — Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) February 15, 2026

Despite the grief people are feeling, there has been a slightly more positive development in the case of Punch the monkey. You see, according to new videos posted by the zoo, Punch is finally starting to integrate into the troupe.

Videos are starting to show him around the other monkeys, and the internet has never been happier.

Stay tuned for more Punch the monkey updates.

Credit: Ichikawa City Zoo/Twitter