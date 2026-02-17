The Tab
The full heartbreaking story of Panchi-Kun, the lonely monkey causing meltdowns on Twitter

Get ready to cry

My Twitter is currently two per cent Jeffrey Epstein, one per cent Tyra Banks, and 97 per cent Panchi-Kun, a little monkey in Japan nicknamed Punch that’s got no friends.

Regardless of country, language, and any number of other factors, some things are just universal. One is undoubtedly cute animals, and it doesn’t get any cuter than a baby monkey who requires a teddy bear to feel safe.

Here’s the full story from start to finish – grab some tissues.

Panchi-Kun, or Punch, was abandoned by his mother in Japan

This sad story started in July 2025, when Punch the monkey was born. Sadly, his biological mother rejected him, which would have been a death sentence for the macaque in the wild. Thankfully, keepers at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan were on hand to help.

Zoo keepers were able to provide the usual needs needed to grow, like food, water and shelter, but they were unable to give him the safety of a mother’s embrace. That’s when the plush orangutan doll came into the picture, and he doesn’t go anywhere without it. In the dozens of viral videos spreading across the internet, Punch is usually hugging the toy, carrying it on his back, or using it as a safety blanket.

Eventually, keepers at the Japan zoo attempted to reintegrate Punch into a troupe of macaques in a process known as “re-wilding.” It sadly didn’t take, with Panchi-Kun retreating to his doll whenever he’s told off or scolded by the other monkeys.

People were about ready to fight the other monkeys are seeing pictures of Punch on his lonesome.

He’s become a social media star, and there is hope on the horizon

Videos and pictures of Punch have gone viral on multiple social media platforms, and #hangintherepunch is even trending in Japan. People have had a lot of thoughts, but mostly: God, this is so sad.

“Yall really have to stop sharing pics and videos of Little Punch the monkey because I don’t care that he’s finally getting accepted I’m about to fly to Japan, jump a zoo enclosure and beat up some bully monkeys,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “*Wife* how was work today sweetie? *me, sobbing uncontrollably* so there’s this orphan baby monkey in japan name lil punch and all the other monkeys are so mean to him and he carries around a big stuffed monkey that he thinks is his mama and it’s so sad because he just want to b.”

“I just learned about this little monkey called punch and I’ve been bawling my eyes out,” someone else said.

Despite the grief people are feeling, there has been a slightly more positive development in the case of Punch the monkey. You see, according to new videos posted by the zoo, Punch is finally starting to integrate into the troupe.

Videos are starting to show him around the other monkeys, and the internet has never been happier.

Stay tuned for more Punch the monkey updates.

Credit: Ichikawa City Zoo/Twitter

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

'I had to process that'

Love Is Blind's Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

He didn't hold back

Belle's dad warns men what she's *actually* like to date, after All Stars 'hurricane'

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

There are now over 7,000 photos

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein's private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Happy Pancake Day!

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

Yikes

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

'I didn't even know what it was'

'A lot of shots': Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’

