These rare pictures of Clavicular before ‘looksmaxxing’ show just how much he has changed

Pictures of controversial looksmaxxing content creator Clavicular before he started his “transformation” have gone viral, and he actually looks entirely different.

Clavicular, a 20-year-old American Kick streamer, has blown up over the past six months. From injecting his then-girlfriend’s lips with filler to allegedly running over a man on a livestream, he’s been going viral every few weeks from one scandal to the next. He mostly does IRL streams where he records his daily life, going out to clubs and meeting other controversial Kick streamers.

Clavicular ran into a frat leader at ASU and got brutally frame mogged by him👀😂 pic.twitter.com/P96Icy8SiB — Biggie clips 👑 (@biggerboy111) February 6, 2026

He’s most famous for being a strong supporter of looksmaxxing, a dark trend that originated in the incel community. Looksmaxxing focuses on improving your physical appearance by any means necessary. The lighter side of looksmaxxing is harmless, encouraging men to go to the gym and try out skincare routines to avoid acne. But looksmaxxing gets dark quickly, and prominent creators on that side of the internet encourage things like smashing jawbones with hammers to try and force a sharper jawline and taking steroids.

Pictures of Clavicular before he started his looksmaxxing journey are all over X, and he looks very different. In high school, Clavicular had lots of acne and a shaven head, and wasn’t as muscular as he is now. Lots of people have pointed out that this could just be puberty, not looksmaxxing, since most of these pictures are from when Clavicular was a young teenager.

Looksmaxxing works but I find it very odd that Clavicular is the face of it when his before and after pictures are literally from 14 -> 19, aka puberty. https://t.co/8jJtPPOdDS — Rhodesia (@Rhodesiaonsol) January 20, 2026

Clavicular has said he didn’t get any surgery to improve his looks and instead focused on working out, growing out his hair and sorting out a skincare routine. Although looksmaxxing is typically associated with right-wing and conservative spaces, Clavicular is a unique figure on that side of the internet, as he mocks all sides of the US political spectrum.

When asked if he thinks looksmaxxing is political, Clavicular told The New York Times: “No. At the end of the day, I have such an influence over the movement that I could bring it in any direction I want.”

Featured image via X