These rare pictures of Clavicular before ‘looksmaxxing’ show just how much he has changed

He looks so different

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Pictures of controversial looksmaxxing content creator Clavicular before he started his “transformation” have gone viral, and he actually looks entirely different.

Clavicular, a 20-year-old American Kick streamer, has blown up over the past six months. From injecting his then-girlfriend’s lips with filler to allegedly running over a man on a livestream, he’s been going viral every few weeks from one scandal to the next. He mostly does IRL streams where he records his daily life, going out to clubs and meeting other controversial Kick streamers.

He’s most famous for being a strong supporter of looksmaxxing, a dark trend that originated in the incel community. Looksmaxxing focuses on improving your physical appearance by any means necessary. The lighter side of looksmaxxing is harmless, encouraging men to go to the gym and try out skincare routines to avoid acne. But looksmaxxing gets dark quickly, and prominent creators on that side of the internet encourage things like smashing jawbones with hammers to try and force a sharper jawline and taking steroids.

Pictures of Clavicular before he started his looksmaxxing journey  are all over X, and he looks very different. In high school, Clavicular had lots of acne and a shaven head, and wasn’t as muscular as he is now. Lots of people have pointed out that this could just be puberty, not looksmaxxing, since most of these pictures are from when Clavicular was a young teenager.

Clavicular has said he didn’t get any surgery to improve his looks and instead focused on working out, growing out his hair and sorting out a skincare routine. Although looksmaxxing is typically associated with right-wing and conservative spaces, Clavicular is a unique figure on that side of the internet, as he mocks all sides of the US political spectrum.

When asked if he thinks looksmaxxing is political, Clavicular told The New York Times: “No. At the end of the day, I have such an influence over the movement that I could bring it in any direction I want.”

Featured image via X

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’

