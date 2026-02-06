The Tab

Jenny Popach reveals ‘truth’ behind chaotic Violet fight on Clavicular’s livestream

The TikToker claims she was ‘set up’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Controversial Kick streamer Clavicular and his girlfriend, Violet, have gotten in yet another public internet drama, this time with TikTok creator Jenny Popach.

Jenny and Clavicular collaborated on a livestream two days ago, but the livestream took a bad turn when Clavicular’s girlfriend, Violet, got into a physical fight with Jenny. Clips of the incident immediately went viral, and now Jenny has shared her side of the story on her TikTok account.

@jennypopachio

I’m making a part 2 , but here is the story of how Clavicular and his girlfriend set me up. #clavicular #jennypopach #fyp #storytime #victim

♬ original sound – jenny popach

The influencer claimed the fight was a “set up”, and alleged that Clavicular and Violet planned it all along.

“I’ve been really distraught about all of this and just quite literally in shock,” she said. “I realised that I was set up by Clav and his girlfriend for this to happen. They planned to beat me up basically once I got back to their Airbnb.”

She claimed: “Violet is a 26-year-old woman who was clear as day jealous of me since the day I walked into his life. I never knew anything about her, he never spoke about her, he never mentioned anything about a relationship.”

“I was under the impression that we were going to go to Disney World, an then go to a pop-up meet-up that he had set up and then go home. On the ride back he continuously asked me, ‘Do you think you could win in a fight with my girlfriend?'”

@jennypopachio

Caption this #xybcza #kpopdance #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp

♬ original sound – amie mills

Jenny alleges that as soon as she got back into their Airbnb, Violet was violent with her, as seen on the livestream. She also claimed that Clavicular told his bodyguards not to separate the fight.

“She’s basically in my face saying that I want her man, saying what am I doing with him, saying that I’m a fake ass b*tch and I defended myself,” Jenny said.

Most Read

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

bridgerton season four sophie mother

Wait, what happened to Sophie’s mother? The Bridgerton books explain the backstory properly

She added: “I went to the hospital immediately after this diagnosed with a mild concussion.”

The Tab has reached out to Clavicular for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok/Kick

More on: Influencers TikTok US Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Read Next

Bad Bunny

Did Bad Bunny wear a bulletproof vest at the Grammys because of ‘threats’? Explaining the claim

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie resurfaced videos

These old resurfaced videos of Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie are so cute, and I’m crying

Marlon

Meet Marlon, the stupidly hot influencer Love Island’s Indiyah was caught ‘cheating’ with

Latest

Lucy Letby is on extreme safety watch in prison as she’s mocked by inmates over Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

‘All the inmates are talking about the Netflix show’

love island curtis pritchard what past islanders say about him

Past Love Islanders’ mystifying accounts of what Curtis Pritchard is like in real life

Claudia Cox

Er, so is he ‘level-headed’ or ‘lost’?

Kristen Stewart reveals she feels ‘haunted’ by Princess Diana, after playing her in biopic

Hebe Hancock

‘I can cry about her at any moment’

Amy from MAFS UK has had a hair transplant

Amy from MAFS UK reveals she’s had a hair transplant with graphic videos from recovery

Hayley Soen

I’m a bit shook up

Nottingham students were sent on a scavenger hunt to find £1000 worth of hidden gift cards

Leah Jackson

The vouchers were hidden around Nottingham University and Nottingham Trent campuses

Who Anamaria Vartolomei is, as she’s spotted leaving hotel with Timothée Chalamet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s a huge French it girl

Clue hidden in plain sight hints how Benedict will figure out who Sophie is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

How did I miss this?!

Margot Robbie dragged for wearing dead woman’s hair bracelet, but the backstory is quite cool

Kieran Galpin

Wearing the replica has seen Margot branded ‘disrespectful’

Guys, it turns out Luke Thompson improvised THAT super steamy Bridgerton stairwell moment

Hebe Hancock

You know, with the fingers

Bridgerton star reveals real reason Lady Araminta kept Sophie around for years despite hating her

Suchismita Ghosh

Katie Leung has explained the real motive behind it

Lucy Letby is on extreme safety watch in prison as she’s mocked by inmates over Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

‘All the inmates are talking about the Netflix show’

love island curtis pritchard what past islanders say about him

Past Love Islanders’ mystifying accounts of what Curtis Pritchard is like in real life

Claudia Cox

Er, so is he ‘level-headed’ or ‘lost’?

Kristen Stewart reveals she feels ‘haunted’ by Princess Diana, after playing her in biopic

Hebe Hancock

‘I can cry about her at any moment’

Amy from MAFS UK has had a hair transplant

Amy from MAFS UK reveals she’s had a hair transplant with graphic videos from recovery

Hayley Soen

I’m a bit shook up

Nottingham students were sent on a scavenger hunt to find £1000 worth of hidden gift cards

Leah Jackson

The vouchers were hidden around Nottingham University and Nottingham Trent campuses

Who Anamaria Vartolomei is, as she’s spotted leaving hotel with Timothée Chalamet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s a huge French it girl

Clue hidden in plain sight hints how Benedict will figure out who Sophie is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

How did I miss this?!

Margot Robbie dragged for wearing dead woman’s hair bracelet, but the backstory is quite cool

Kieran Galpin

Wearing the replica has seen Margot branded ‘disrespectful’

Guys, it turns out Luke Thompson improvised THAT super steamy Bridgerton stairwell moment

Hebe Hancock

You know, with the fingers

Bridgerton star reveals real reason Lady Araminta kept Sophie around for years despite hating her

Suchismita Ghosh

Katie Leung has explained the real motive behind it