Jenny Popach reveals ‘truth’ behind chaotic Violet fight on Clavicular’s livestream

3 hours ago

Controversial Kick streamer Clavicular and his girlfriend, Violet, have gotten in yet another public internet drama, this time with TikTok creator Jenny Popach.

Jenny and Clavicular collaborated on a livestream two days ago, but the livestream took a bad turn when Clavicular’s girlfriend, Violet, got into a physical fight with Jenny. Clips of the incident immediately went viral, and now Jenny has shared her side of the story on her TikTok account.

The influencer claimed the fight was a “set up”, and alleged that Clavicular and Violet planned it all along.

“I’ve been really distraught about all of this and just quite literally in shock,” she said. “I realised that I was set up by Clav and his girlfriend for this to happen. They planned to beat me up basically once I got back to their Airbnb.”

She claimed: “Violet is a 26-year-old woman who was clear as day jealous of me since the day I walked into his life. I never knew anything about her, he never spoke about her, he never mentioned anything about a relationship.”

“I was under the impression that we were going to go to Disney World, an then go to a pop-up meet-up that he had set up and then go home. On the ride back he continuously asked me, ‘Do you think you could win in a fight with my girlfriend?'”

Jenny alleges that as soon as she got back into their Airbnb, Violet was violent with her, as seen on the livestream. She also claimed that Clavicular told his bodyguards not to separate the fight.

“She’s basically in my face saying that I want her man, saying what am I doing with him, saying that I’m a fake ass b*tch and I defended myself,” Jenny said.

She added: “I went to the hospital immediately after this diagnosed with a mild concussion.”

The Tab has reached out to Clavicular for comment.

Featured image via TikTok/Kick