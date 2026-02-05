The Tab
Did Bad Bunny wear a bulletproof vest at the Grammys because of 'threats'? Explaining the claim

Alleged threats came after he was announced as the Super Bowl performer

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Bad Bunny was arguably the focal point of the Grammys last week, but amidst his historic win for album of the year, people have claimed that he was wearing a bulletproof vest because of “threats.”

Accepting the award for his landmark album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny said: “I want to dedicate this award to all the people that had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams.

“To all the people who have lost a loved one and, even so, have had to move forward, and continue with great strength, this award is for you. Thank you for so much love, I love you all. To all the Latinos in the entire world and to all the artists who came before and who deserved to be on this stage receiving this award, thank you very much.”

JILL CONNELLY/EPA/Shutterstock

Credit: JILL CONNELLY/EPA/Shutterstock

Whilst giving his speech, people clocked the structured shoulders of his tuxedo jacket, the way he was built like an upside-down pyramid with a shockingly tiny waist.

“This made me so sad… the way Bad Bunny had to wear a bulletproof vest and sit by himself at the Grammys. AMERICAN CITIZEN BTW! Lord protect him at the Super Bowl,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Someone tell me why I just found out Bad Bunny wore a bulletproof vest to the Grammys because he has been getting a lot of death threats since the Super Bowl announcement. I hate people.”

@d7c0dbea

@Bad Bunnyl was cheering loud for you at home friend #grammys #badbunny #fyp #benito

♬ original sound – d7c0dbea

Apparently, the decision emerged from an increase in threats he recieved after being announced as the upcoming Super Bowl halftime performer. It was the reason he jumped when Lady Gaga touched him, people said.

Okay, so was Bad Bunny wearing a bulletproof vest at the Grammys?

As with a lot of things on the internet, there was no reasonable basis to assume that Bad Bunny was wearing a bulletproof vest at the Grammys ceremony. Those viral TikTok claims are just that, claims.

In actual fact, there’s an explanation for Bad Bunny’s snatched waist and boxy shoulders: Fashion. The suit was designed by Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, and featured laces up the back, creating that impressive posture and boxy shoulders.

“Benito’s look is a custom Schiaparelli black velvet smoking ensemble, inspired by the original bottle of the Maison’s signature fragrance, ‘Shocking’. The look was adorned with a measuring-tape lapel and a laced-up back,” Schiaparelli said on Instagram.

As for the snatched waist, we have a faja to thank for that. Originating from Colombia, the faja is typically a compression garment worn for post-surgical recovery. It’s often employed in the fashion industry to cinch waists and emphasise the chest region.

Also, Vogue uploaded a video called “Inside Bad Bunny’s Grammy Awards Look” that showed the singer slipping into his ensemble. It gave an in-depth look at the outfit, including features that created the now-viral silhouette, and there was no mention of a bulletproof jacket. Admittedly, they wouldn’t really advertise it.

Again, don’t believe everything you read on the internet.

Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

