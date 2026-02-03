The Tab
Sabrina Carpenter with live bird at Grammys 2026

Animal charity rips into Sabrina Carpenter for ‘childlike’ Grammys performance with live bird

‘Did she really do this in 2026?’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter is currently facing the wrath of an animal charity over her performance at the Grammys 2026. Sabrina appeared on stage to perform Manchild, but ironically, she’s the one being called childish.

Animal charity PETA shared a photo of Sabrina on stage at the event. During her show, she held a white dove, that was later released. However, the charity has called out her use of a live animal for entertainment.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) released a statement and said: “Did Sabrina Carpenter really just bring a bird on stage in 2026?! The Manchild singer is giving childlike behaviour. Leave animals out of the #GRAMMYs.”

The charity attached a screenshot of the moment, on a graphic which then used some Sabrina’s lyrics against her. It added: “Hey Sabrina, bringing a live bird onto the Grammys stage is stupid, slow, useless….and cruel!”

The statement then went on to explain exactly what about the situation was “cruel” for the bird. “Bright lights, loud noise and handling cause distress for a bird who belongs flying free in the open sky,” it said.

A lot of people in the comments supported the charity. “Let’s end worshipping celebrities,” one said. Another added: “I agree”. However, many Sabrina lovers were there defending her. “Just using her for clicks hm,” one person said. Another joked: “God forbid a bird get a job.”

Sabrina was the first performer at the Grammys this year. She sang Manchild, and her staging was flight and airport themed. At the end of the song, she sat on a platform and was lifted into the air. She then pulled out the white dove, which flapped in her hands as she concluded the song looking out to the crowd.

The song is from the album Man’s Best Friend, which had nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the awards ceremony.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via John Salangsang/Shutterstock. 

