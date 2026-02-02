The Tab

The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

They did not attend despite winning

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Shortly after the Wicked press tour ended, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande seemingly went their separate ways as sources confirmed they were taking some time apart.

Someone claimed: “Ariana and Cynthia definitely forged a bond while filming both Wicked and the sequel, but the truth is they never hung out when the cameras weren’t around. They were never best friends out of the spotlight. Their relationship was purely professional.”

While one source confirmed the beloved actresses were “moving in totally different directions”, others suggested it was due to the intensity of their relationship and not some major fallout. Still, it was a painfully stark difference to the lovey-dovey duo we had come to know and love.

During Sunday night’s Grammys, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were nominated for best group performance for Defying Gravity, which they won. Wicked was also pegged for the best compilation soundtrack, which ultimately went to Sinners.

Despite the nominations and massive win, neither Ariana nor Cynthia was in attendance.

Okay, so why wasn’t Ariana Grande at the Grammys?

Credit: Ariana Grande

Credit: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande actually hasn’t attended the Grammys for a few years now, even when she’s been nominated for an award. Despite that, she did celebrate the win on her Instagram story.

“Congratulations to the incredible @cynthiaerivo, I love you & am so grateful to share this,” she wrote whilst thanking an array of other people.

Ahead of her upcoming tour, Ariana also noted that she might be taking a small break from the spotlight.

Most Read

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

“I think that it would probably be healthy to. I’m not used to taking breaks. But yeah, these past few years have been pretty nonstop. And by few, I mean 15. Balance is the goal for the next 15 years…I don’t think they will look like the previous 15 years. I think there will be more balance,” she told Vogue Japan.

So, what about Cynthia Erivo?

Cynthia Erivo also snubbed the Grammys this year, but it was less to do with the event itself and more about what else she’s got going on. You see, she is just a few days away from the premiere of her one-woman show, Dracula, where she’s playing all 23 roles!!

Last night, she also attended the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards alongside names such as Hannah Waddingham and Jessie Buckley.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

More on: Ariana Grande Celebrity Cynthia Erivo Grammys Wicked
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

Ariana Grande wore oversized hoodies 2018

Ariana Grande reveals the heartbreaking real reason she wore oversized hoodies in 2018

*Deep breath*: Ariana Grande comments on the state of her relationship with Cynthia Erivo

The brutal reason for Ariana and Cynthia’s Oscars snub, which makes their breakup even sadder

Latest

‘Weak little boy’: Belle’s famous dad responds after Sean drama on Love Island All Stars

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so brutal

New exhibition at the University of York explores how fashion shaped the ‘New Woman’

Shannon Downing

A free Heslington Hall exhibition explores fashion, independence and modern life

Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson admitted the charges with his head bowed at the Old Bailey this morning

Watch: Oxford students left stunned after police chase tore through their house

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘POV: Your student house is a crime scene’

Why Bridgerton recast Francesca, and what really happened to Ruby Stokes

Hebe Hancock

She’s become an iconic character

Justin Bieber Hailey Grammys 2026 dragged

Justin Bieber is getting dragged after a cold red carpet moment with Hailey at the Grammys 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

‘May a love like this never find me’

The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

Kieran Galpin

They did not attend despite winning

Lucinda’s family releases scathing statement as people slate her ‘evil’ All Stars behaviour

Ellissa Bain

They’re not happy

The best romantic films and shows set in London to watch this Valentine’s Day

Muna Aden

These films and shows set in London might not solve your love life, but they’ll at least make it feel mildly cinematic.

‘Manipulative bully’: It turns out Benedict is totally different with Sophie in Bridgerton books

Hayley Soen

‘The worst specimen of his family’

‘Weak little boy’: Belle’s famous dad responds after Sean drama on Love Island All Stars

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so brutal

New exhibition at the University of York explores how fashion shaped the ‘New Woman’

Shannon Downing

A free Heslington Hall exhibition explores fashion, independence and modern life

Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson admitted the charges with his head bowed at the Old Bailey this morning

Watch: Oxford students left stunned after police chase tore through their house

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘POV: Your student house is a crime scene’

Why Bridgerton recast Francesca, and what really happened to Ruby Stokes

Hebe Hancock

She’s become an iconic character

Justin Bieber Hailey Grammys 2026 dragged

Justin Bieber is getting dragged after a cold red carpet moment with Hailey at the Grammys 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

‘May a love like this never find me’

The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

Kieran Galpin

They did not attend despite winning

Lucinda’s family releases scathing statement as people slate her ‘evil’ All Stars behaviour

Ellissa Bain

They’re not happy

The best romantic films and shows set in London to watch this Valentine’s Day

Muna Aden

These films and shows set in London might not solve your love life, but they’ll at least make it feel mildly cinematic.

‘Manipulative bully’: It turns out Benedict is totally different with Sophie in Bridgerton books

Hayley Soen

‘The worst specimen of his family’