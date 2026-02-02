The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

2 hours ago

Shortly after the Wicked press tour ended, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande seemingly went their separate ways as sources confirmed they were taking some time apart.

Someone claimed: “Ariana and Cynthia definitely forged a bond while filming both Wicked and the sequel, but the truth is they never hung out when the cameras weren’t around. They were never best friends out of the spotlight. Their relationship was purely professional.”

While one source confirmed the beloved actresses were “moving in totally different directions”, others suggested it was due to the intensity of their relationship and not some major fallout. Still, it was a painfully stark difference to the lovey-dovey duo we had come to know and love.

During Sunday night’s Grammys, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were nominated for best group performance for Defying Gravity, which they won. Wicked was also pegged for the best compilation soundtrack, which ultimately went to Sinners.

Despite the nominations and massive win, neither Ariana nor Cynthia was in attendance.

Okay, so why wasn’t Ariana Grande at the Grammys?

Ariana Grande actually hasn’t attended the Grammys for a few years now, even when she’s been nominated for an award. Despite that, she did celebrate the win on her Instagram story.

“Congratulations to the incredible @cynthiaerivo, I love you & am so grateful to share this,” she wrote whilst thanking an array of other people.

Ahead of her upcoming tour, Ariana also noted that she might be taking a small break from the spotlight.

“I think that it would probably be healthy to. I’m not used to taking breaks. But yeah, these past few years have been pretty nonstop. And by few, I mean 15. Balance is the goal for the next 15 years…I don’t think they will look like the previous 15 years. I think there will be more balance,” she told Vogue Japan.

So, what about Cynthia Erivo?

Cynthia Erivo also snubbed the Grammys this year, but it was less to do with the event itself and more about what else she’s got going on. You see, she is just a few days away from the premiere of her one-woman show, Dracula, where she’s playing all 23 roles!!

Last night, she also attended the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards alongside names such as Hannah Waddingham and Jessie Buckley.

