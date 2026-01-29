Ariana Grande reveals the heartbreaking real reason she wore oversized hoodies in 2018

3 hours ago

Loads of people remember Ariana Grande’s 2018 era for her iconic ponytail, massive hoodies, big boots, and that cosy, oversized look she basically lived in, but now she’s revealed the heartbreaking real reason she wore them.

Ariana has always had people talking about her appearance. Basically, everything she does gets analysed, her body, her hair, her makeup, her eyebrows, her clothes, all of it. And recently, she’s even had to clap back at people criticising how her eyebrows look now.

People always have opinions about how she looks, but what they don’t always see is what she’s actually going through behind the scenes. Which is exactly why her oversized hoodie era in 2018 hits so differently now.

So, why did she wear oversized hoodies in 2018?

In a new episode of Vogue’s Life in Looks series, Ariana looked back at her most iconic fashion moments. When she got to a 2018 photo of herself in an oversized sweatshirt and tall boots, she opened up honestly about what was really going on in her life at the time.

Ariana said, “This was a very strange time in my life.”

She then explained that the clothes weren’t about fashion at all they were about survival, comfort, and basically trying to cope.

She said, “I was processing a lot, and I always wanted to hide away in something really cozy. But I remember that the boots still made me feel c*nt. I genuinely, at the time, did not have the mental energy to consider clothing. So the easiest thing for me was to throw on a sweatshirt and a c*nty boot and that was how it happened.”

“I’m sorry to say it, this is just the honest truth,” she added.

This makes so much sense when you look at what Ariana was dealing with in that period.

In May 2017, a terrorist attack happened at her Manchester concert, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds. She told Vogue UK that she later suffered from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder after the attack.

Then, in September 2018, her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died from an accidental drug overdose at just 26 years old. Speaking to Vogue in 2019, Ariana described the grief as “all-consuming.”

She also said, “By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f*ck. He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming… less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away.”

So basically, the oversized hoodies weren’t a trend. They were Ariana trying to feel safe, hidden, protected, and okay in a time where everything in her life felt overwhelming.

Her iconic look hits different now.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock.