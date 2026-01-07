The Tab
Leighton Meester mock Ariana Grande viral video

Wait, did Leighton Meester really mock Ariana Grande in that viral video? Here’s what’s going on

‘The way they are actively laughing at her is sending me’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

So, a video of Gossip Girl star, Leighton Meester, copying Ariana Grande on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet has gone viral, and people are now wondering: Did Leighton actually mock Ariana, or is this just people reading too much into it? So, here’s what’s going on.

The whole thing went down on Sunday, 4 January at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards. Ariana Grande was there, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for playing Glinda in Wicked: For Good. She was walking into the venue when she spotted Leighton and her husband, Adam Brody, who was up for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Nobody Wants This.

The clip, first shared by E! News, shows Ariana lighting up, putting her hand on her chest, and saying, “Love you so much,” followed by a cheerful, “Wow, wow, wow.” Then Leighton turns to a woman beside her, repeats “Wow, wow, wow” in a kind of deadpan way, and laughs.

So, was Leighton Meester actually mocking Ariana Grande?

As soon as the video hit X and TikTok, people went a bit wild. Some thought Leighton was subtly mocking Grande, with one post saying, “Did she just mock Ariana saying wow?” and another saying, “The way they are actively laughing at her is sending me.”

But loads of people defended Leighton. Longtime Gossip Girl viewers pointed out that it sounded a bit like Blair Waldorf’s famous “Well, well, well,” and that she might have just been repeating Grande’s words playfully. One person said, “She wasn’t mocking, she was charmed and repeating it because Ari’s delivery was so over-the-top, it was kind of cute.”

So, do they even have beef with each other?

Most Read

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

I film my straight boyfriend sleeping with other men, and I see no problem with it

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

Well, not really. According to Just Jared, Leighton has actually praised Ariana before, going back to 2013, and they have been friends for years now. She also recently followed Ariana on Instagram.

Although the viral video has now had over 9.9 million views, there’s basically no proof that Leighton meant to mock Ariana. It looks more like a brief, slightly awkward but ultimately friendly moment between two people. Whether Leighton was channelling Blair or just responding in a playful way, it seems more likely that it was cute rather than mean.

Everyone will probably be watching for any follow-up interactions, but for now, it’s safe to say that sometimes a “wow” is just a “wow.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Rob Latour/Shutterstock.

More on: Ariana Grande Celebrity Gossip Girl
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Ariana Grande posts concerning new photo from Wicked set where she looks distressed

The Critics Choice Awards is being absolutely ROASTED for serving this pathetic snack plate

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Latest
rusell group unis where rents rising bristol and exeter

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

Claudia Cox

Sorry, Cardiff students…

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk life Norway now

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

Suchismita Ghosh

She can finally walk again

Woman who challenged herself to have s*x every day for a year shares wild impact it had

Hayley Soen

That’s got to hurt

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been spotted together loads

hayleyy

TikToker’s famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

Kieran Galpin

They actually split up because it was seriously affecting their bedroom activities

Uni of Manchester VC’s relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

Jessica Owen

Professor Duncan Ivison also received £51,000 in pension contributions last year

Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

Ellissa Bain

They have a 53 year age gap

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Hayley Soen

They said they were ‘often topless’ around each other before, so this came next

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Suchismita Ghosh

I completely missed it

Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

Esther Knowles

Xavier MacLeod Conway died just days before Christmas

rusell group unis where rents rising bristol and exeter

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

Claudia Cox

Sorry, Cardiff students…

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk life Norway now

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

Suchismita Ghosh

She can finally walk again

Woman who challenged herself to have s*x every day for a year shares wild impact it had

Hayley Soen

That’s got to hurt

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been spotted together loads

hayleyy

TikToker’s famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

Kieran Galpin

They actually split up because it was seriously affecting their bedroom activities

Uni of Manchester VC’s relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

Jessica Owen

Professor Duncan Ivison also received £51,000 in pension contributions last year

Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

Ellissa Bain

They have a 53 year age gap

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Hayley Soen

They said they were ‘often topless’ around each other before, so this came next

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Suchismita Ghosh

I completely missed it

Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

Esther Knowles

Xavier MacLeod Conway died just days before Christmas