Every grim item left inside Epstein’s abandoned private jet, nicknamed the ‘Lolita Express’

A decade after it was left to rot in a US aviation yard, Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious private jet is reportedly still filled with bizarre and disturbing remnants of its past.

The ageing Boeing 727, which was nicknamed the “Lolita Express”, has been sitting derelict at a facility in Brunswick, Georgia, for around ten years. Once kitted out with bedrooms, lounges and mirrored walls, the disgraced financier’s former luxury aircraft now resembles what one reporter described as a “time capsule” of decay.

During a rare tour of the plane this week, journalists told The New York Post they were hit by a musty stench and found the interior overrun with mildew and insects. Items allegedly left scattered throughout the jet include monogrammed paper towels bearing the aircraft’s tail number and Epstein’s initials, toiletries under a bathroom sink, and used personal items such as toothbrushes and hair ties.

In the bedroom, a rotting duvet reportedly crawling with bugs still covers the bed, with a pair of glasses left on the bedside table. Inside a nightstand drawer, a disassembled satellite phone was also said to have been discovered.

Other parts of the aircraft show its once-lavish design: One seating area decorated in red crushed velvet, another lined with mirrors, and a long wooden dining table in the kitchen. But the jet itself, nearly 60 years old and stripped of its engines in 2016, is now beyond repair and will never fly again.

The Boeing 727 was quietly sold in December 2018, shortly before Epstein’s arrest. Prosecutors previously alleged the aircraft was used to transport victims internationally, and numerous high-profile figures were photographed aboard it over the years.

The yard owner where the plane has been abandoned said it was originally meant to be dismantled for scrap, though that never happened. Today it remains grounded and decaying, a relic of Epstein’s operations.

Separately, UK authorities are reviewing information linked to flights involving Epstein’s aircraft and Stansted Airport. Former prime minister Gordon Brown has claimed newly released documents suggest the jet made dozens of trips connected to UK airports, including some after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

Essex Police confirmed they are assessing material relating to private flights into and out of Stansted.

Featured image credit: US Department of Justice