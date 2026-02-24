The Tab

Every grim item left inside Epstein’s abandoned private jet, nicknamed the ‘Lolita Express’

It’s been left to rot

Hebe Hancock | Trends

A decade after it was left to rot in a US aviation yard, Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious private jet is reportedly still filled with bizarre and disturbing remnants of its past.

The ageing Boeing 727, which was nicknamed the “Lolita Express”, has been sitting derelict at a facility in Brunswick, Georgia, for around ten years. Once kitted out with bedrooms, lounges and mirrored walls, the disgraced financier’s former luxury aircraft now resembles what one reporter described as a “time capsule” of decay.

US Department of Justice

During a rare tour of the plane this week, journalists told The New York Post they were hit by a musty stench and found the interior overrun with mildew and insects. Items allegedly left scattered throughout the jet include monogrammed paper towels bearing the aircraft’s tail number and Epstein’s initials, toiletries under a bathroom sink, and used personal items such as toothbrushes and hair ties.

In the bedroom, a rotting duvet reportedly crawling with bugs still covers the bed, with a pair of glasses left on the bedside table. Inside a nightstand drawer, a disassembled satellite phone was also said to have been discovered.

US Department of Justice

Other parts of the aircraft show its once-lavish design: One seating area decorated in red crushed velvet, another lined with mirrors, and a long wooden dining table in the kitchen. But the jet itself, nearly 60 years old and stripped of its engines in 2016, is now beyond repair and will never fly again.

The Boeing 727 was quietly sold in December 2018, shortly before Epstein’s arrest. Prosecutors previously alleged the aircraft was used to transport victims internationally, and numerous high-profile figures were photographed aboard it over the years.

The yard owner where the plane has been abandoned said it was originally meant to be dismantled for scrap, though that never happened. Today it remains grounded and decaying, a relic of Epstein’s operations.

US Department of Justice

Separately, UK authorities are reviewing information linked to flights involving Epstein’s aircraft and Stansted Airport. Former prime minister Gordon Brown has claimed newly released documents suggest the jet made dozens of trips connected to UK airports, including some after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

Essex Police confirmed they are assessing material relating to private flights into and out of Stansted.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: US Department of Justice

More on: Jeffrey Epstein US Viral
Hebe Hancock | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Epstein

In Israel? Fake body? Bogus death date?: Explaining the stupid Jeffrey Epstein is alive ‘proof’

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Latest

King’s College London student lights Paralympic flame ahead of Winter Games

Isabella Zbucki

The torch will now be transported 2,000 km across Europe to Italy

10 ball themes Durham students actually want to see

May Thomson

One for the ball committees x

All the celebrities and girl groups who’ve shown support for Manon after she ‘leaves’ KATSEYE

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s got some icons backing her

Scott Leanne real Love Island All Stars 2026 winners

They didn’t get the £50k, but Scott and Leanne were the real Love Island All Stars 2026 winners

Suchismita Ghosh

I’ll miss seeing them on screen

uk universities fewer applications than used to goldsmiths university of london then like a student in london

The 25 UK universities that get drastically fewer applications than they used to

Claudia Cox

Erm, nobody wants to go to uni in Bournemouth anymore

Clues Maya hates Love Island All Stars 2026 girls

All the clues that prove Maya secretly hates these three Love Island All Stars 2026 girlies

Suchismita Ghosh

She is so real for this

Every grim item left inside Epstein’s abandoned private jet, nicknamed the ‘Lolita Express’

Hebe Hancock

It’s been left to rot

Leeds Beckett University alumni win BAFTA for Best British Short Animation

Isabel Bailham

Former Leeds Beckett students take home prestigious accolade

My excuse for not doing the group project was cancer

Olivia Isaacs

Navigating university life with a cancer diagnosis

I stumbled across a calico cat in Lancaster’s Grad college, but he’s vanished ever since

Fred Windsor

A mystery cat’s brief reign and sudden disappearance

King’s College London student lights Paralympic flame ahead of Winter Games

Isabella Zbucki

The torch will now be transported 2,000 km across Europe to Italy

10 ball themes Durham students actually want to see

May Thomson

One for the ball committees x

All the celebrities and girl groups who’ve shown support for Manon after she ‘leaves’ KATSEYE

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s got some icons backing her

Scott Leanne real Love Island All Stars 2026 winners

They didn’t get the £50k, but Scott and Leanne were the real Love Island All Stars 2026 winners

Suchismita Ghosh

I’ll miss seeing them on screen

uk universities fewer applications than used to goldsmiths university of london then like a student in london

The 25 UK universities that get drastically fewer applications than they used to

Claudia Cox

Erm, nobody wants to go to uni in Bournemouth anymore

Clues Maya hates Love Island All Stars 2026 girls

All the clues that prove Maya secretly hates these three Love Island All Stars 2026 girlies

Suchismita Ghosh

She is so real for this

Every grim item left inside Epstein’s abandoned private jet, nicknamed the ‘Lolita Express’

Hebe Hancock

It’s been left to rot

Leeds Beckett University alumni win BAFTA for Best British Short Animation

Isabel Bailham

Former Leeds Beckett students take home prestigious accolade

My excuse for not doing the group project was cancer

Olivia Isaacs

Navigating university life with a cancer diagnosis

I stumbled across a calico cat in Lancaster’s Grad college, but he’s vanished ever since

Fred Windsor

A mystery cat’s brief reign and sudden disappearance