Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

There’s been a video going around on Twitter and Instagram showing a woman walking down a street in Quebec, Canada, and some people immediately started saying it was Epstein’s partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, free after her prison sentence, so here’s the real truth.

Over the past few weeks, there’s been a flood of fake videos and pictures about Epstein “being alive,” and people have been sharing them loads. So, it’s not super surprising that now a clip supposedly showing Maxwell strolling down a Canadian street has started doing the rounds online.

So what’s that video actually showing?

View this post on Instagram

The viral clip features a person filming a woman in a blue jacket walking along a street. The man filming calls out, “Ghislaine,” and she responds, “No, sorry,” before continuing down the street. Then he adds something like, “She used to hook me up with pizza,” which people connected to keywords in the released Epstein files. That detail made the video feel “real” to a lot of viewers.

At first, many people genuinely thought the woman looked like Maxwell. But the person who posted the clip on Instagram has now admitted it’s not real. The footage was created using AI deepfake technology. It’s not Ghislaine Maxwell walking around Canada; it’s an artificially generated video designed to look convincing.

The creator of the video even said, “People should stop believing everything they see online. It’s Instagram, not a news outlet.” The video was meant as a “satire”.

Hate to break it to everyone but the guy who put out the Ghislaine Maxwell In Canada video admits it’s a AI Deep Fake Video! Hate to ruin everyone’s Conspiracy Christmas but it’s not real. @clump.qc just made a ton of cash off of lying about a case involving child predators!… pic.twitter.com/cJnCOVRRy7 — Sam Tripoli (@samtripoli) February 22, 2026

Ghislaine Maxwell is still serving her federal sentence in Texas. She was convicted in 2022 for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors. And she was handed a 20-year prison term. Nothing about that sentence has changed. There’s absolutely no credible evidence that she’s been released, relocated, or otherwise walking around freely in Canada, or anywhere else, for that matter.

Featured image via SDNY/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock and Instagram.