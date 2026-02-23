The Tab
Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

It looks so real

Suchismita Ghosh

There’s been a video going around on Twitter and Instagram showing a woman walking down a street in Quebec, Canada, and some people immediately started saying it was Epstein’s partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, free after her prison sentence, so here’s the real truth.

Over the past few weeks, there’s been a flood of fake videos and pictures about Epstein “being alive,” and people have been sharing them loads. So, it’s not super surprising that now a clip supposedly showing Maxwell strolling down a Canadian street has started doing the rounds online.

So what’s that video actually showing?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Clump (@clump.qc)

The viral clip features a person filming a woman in a blue jacket walking along a street. The man filming calls out, “Ghislaine,” and she responds, “No, sorry,” before continuing down the street. Then he adds something like, “She used to hook me up with pizza,” which people connected to keywords in the released Epstein files. That detail made the video feel “real” to a lot of viewers.

At first, many people genuinely thought the woman looked like Maxwell. But the person who posted the clip on Instagram has now admitted it’s not real. The footage was created using AI deepfake technology. It’s not Ghislaine Maxwell walking around Canada; it’s an artificially generated video designed to look convincing.

The creator of the video even said, “People should stop believing everything they see online. It’s Instagram, not a news outlet.” The video was meant as a “satire”.

Ghislaine Maxwell is still serving her federal sentence in Texas. She was convicted in 2022 for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors. And she was handed a 20-year prison term. Nothing about that sentence has changed. There’s absolutely no credible evidence that she’s been released, relocated, or otherwise walking around freely in Canada, or anywhere else, for that matter.

Suchismita Ghosh
University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

People fuming as Belle ruthlessly ‘spins the story’ on Scott and Leanne after All Stars exit

Ellissa Bain

‘Is she ever going to take responsibility?’

The truth behind Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy and all the signs it’s not exactly what it seems

Hayley Soen

Here are all the details, examined

Exeter University had the highest increase in applicants of all Russell Group unis last year

Lauren Adams

Exeter is officially becoming popular

