Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

1 hour ago

It is past midway point in the term, so whether you’re trying to avoid deadlines or simply looking for a new place to study, we decided to try a selection of cafes in Lancaster so you don’t have to.

While trying to avoid the endless Lancaster rain, here’s some of the best cafes to explore.

The Hall, Atkinsons

With beautiful high ceilings, the Hall is the classic modern coffee shop. Its bustly feel makes it perfect to meet a friend for coffee (and catch up on gossip).

It has a quieter room for those desperately trying to catch last minute deadlines accompanied by plug sockets for those with laptops whose battery’s last approximately 20 seconds. The coffee and sweet treats are both gorgeous, from flaky croissants to cakes.

Tuck

Having passed by Tuck a few times without going in, I can’t deny I was curious. You are welcomed with a table of sweet treats, decorated with delightful french pastries. There are sadly only a few tables, as more would make it the perfect place to study and chat. Despite that, the cafe doesn’t feel rushed and the candles also give it a much more rustic feeling than Atkinsons.

There are also a few window seats, making it an amazing place to people watch, especially if you happen to go alone! Tuck would definitely be an excellent choice for takeaway coffee and cakes, especially given the high quality coffee (maybe chance for a sneaky morning coffee and sweet treat on the way to Common Garden Street, ready for a full day at uni).

Holm

Similar to Tuck, Holm feels quite small inside but in a slightly cosier way. The coffee, cakes and pastries are again delicious, with amazing lounging seating. The staff are always lovely and very friendly, giving the cafe a very welcoming atmosphere.

Despite that, its small cosy setting makes it a less comfortable place to study and a better place to chill after a panic written lab report or essay.

18a

Having passed this on many a 1a, I was curious to see the cafe itself. It’s vibrant and light with lots of plants and a beautiful selection of cakes. The staff are lovely and friendly.

Although probably not the best place to study, as it quite quickly got very busy, it’s a lovely place to meet friends or even go there for a solo date. The window seats also make a solo trip a much more comfortable experience.

The food was scrumptious and the coffee was beautiful. It is also very geared up towards those with alternative dietary requirements, with staff offering a vegan or gluten free menu on arrival as an alternative to the traditional.

Royavie Wellness Cafe

A relatively new addition to the cafe scene in Lancaster town centre, Royavie took over a previous bubble tea shop. This relaxing and cutesy cafe feels strangely peaceful for the centre of Lancaster. Although busy, it is a calming space with lovely coffee.

For the matcha lovers out there, there is also a selection of Matcha options available.

