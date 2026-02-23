The Tab
KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

‘These are two completely different statements’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Manon Bannerman from KATSEYE has taken a temporary hiatus, with the label saying the reason is related to her “health and wellbeing”, but after reading her own message, people think it contradicts what she actually said.

KATSEYE, the six-member group formed through Netflix’s Pop Star Academy, is managed by HYBE in partnership with Geffen Records. Since debuting, they’ve had loads of viral moments, from TikTok trends to major brand campaigns, and Manon has been one of the most recognisable members.

The label posted a statement announcing her hiatus. The official announcement said, “After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing. We fully support her decision.”

It added, “KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right. Thank you to our EYEKONS for your continued love, patience, and understanding.”

At first glance, it sounded pretty straightforward. But then Manon shared her own message on Weverse. “I want you to hear this from me. I’m healthy, I’m okay, and I’m taking care of myself,” she wrote. “Sometimes things unfold in ways we don’t fully control, but I’m trusting the bigger picture.”

And that’s where the confusion started. People started saying that the statements actually don’t match.

One person wrote on Twitter, “Guys I really don’t wanna be negative but these are two completely different statements I’m sorry.”

Another wrote, “To me it sounds like she don’t wanna be on a hiatus so wtf really going on.”

Obviously, health can mean loads of things. It doesn’t have to mean she’s physically unwell. It could be stress, burnout, or simply needing space.  But her wording doesn’t fully match the label’s explanation. The company frames it as a supported, mutual decision focused on well-being. Manon’s message, meanwhile, includes a line about things not being fully in her control.

Manon also recently liked an Instagram post, which shifted the conversation. The post read, “Another Black girl subjected to racism and label mistreatment yet again.”

Right now, KATSEYE are continuing as five. There’s no clear timeline for Manon’s return. The label hasn’t addressed the new speculation, and Manon hasn’t explained further what she meant.

