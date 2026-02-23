Manon from KATSEYE reveals the ‘real reason’ she left the group and it’s actually so sad

4 hours ago

Manon Bannerman from KATSEYE announced a hiatus for health reasons, but she’s hinted at a darker “reason” for her break on Instagram.

KATSEYE is a six-member girl group managed by K-pop label Hybe. The group were sourced on the Netflix reality show Pop Star Academy, and had to undergo super strict training to make it. Since their debut, KATSEYE have ha plenty of viral moments, like their song Gnarly becoming a trend on TikTok and their GAP jeans ad.

But now one of their most iconic band members, Manon, has announced she’s taking a hiatus from the group. In a statement shared through Instagram, Manon claimed it was for her health.

“After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing,” the statement said.

“We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything for us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right. Thank you to our EYEKONS for your continued love, patience, and understanding.”

But Manon has liked a shady Instagram post alluding to a darker reason for her leaving the group. A KATSEYE fan account posted a picture of the five girls and shared a caption speculating on the situation.

“Another Black girl subjected to racism and label mistreatment yet again,” it said.

Manon has previously spoken about the cultural differences she’s experienced in America, as someone who was raised in Switzerland.

“America has a very different culture when it comes to work-life balance. You guys are all about grind and hustle. In Switzerland, if you’re sick, you take a day off. No one’s going to expect you to work,” she said in an interview with The Cut.

The singer has never publicly spoken about how her race has affected her career, but this shady Instagram like is very telling.

