Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

2 hours ago

Lara Raj’s rumoured boyfriend is singer Orlando, and people are being really strange about their age gap.

Lara has been pretty much everywhere after the breakout success of KATSEYE from Netflix’s music talent show, The Debut: Dream Academy. Recently, she’s been spotted getting close to upcoming musician Orlando.

Orlando is a musician, just like Lara Raj

Lara Raj’s suspected new boyfriend, Orlando, is a songwriter and musician. He has 200k monthly listeners on Spotify, and his most popular song, “Are You Still in Love with Me?”, has over three million streams. The singer posts super regularly on TikTok, mostly promoting his music to his 17k followers.

Orlando is British, but hasn’t spoken much about where he lives right now. Most of his Instagram posts seem to be from LA, where Lara Raj also lives. The two follow each other, and Lara has been liking Orlando’s pictures since last April.

Dating rumours have been going around since the pair were photographed getting cosy together at an LA party, and KATSEYE supporters have connected their locations multiple times. Orlando even posted an Instagram Story of himself in India, the same day Lara travelled there to see family, and there are pictures of Orlando with Lara’s family members. The pair were also pictured on a beach holiday together.

There’s a bit of an age gap between Orlando and Lara

20-year-old Lara is one of the youngest members of KATSEYE, and lots of people online are debating whether her and Orlando’s potential age gap is concerning or not.

Orlando’s age isn’t publicly available, but dedicated KATSEYE listeners have scraped together that he might be 25, based on old Instagram and Facebook birthday posts from family members. This would make their age gap a comfortable five years. But lots of people have defended the age gap, as they are both adults, and five years isn’t that dramatic.

Neither Lara or Orlando have acknowledged the debates around their ages and relationship, however people are speculating the two have been getting more comfortable posting each other on social media. During her recent London trip, Lara posted a picture of a man’s hand that lots of people are speculating to be Orlando.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram