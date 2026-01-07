I’m sorry, 35k women? Male celebs with the highest body counts make Bonnie Blue look like a nun

30 mins ago

In a world chock full of Bonnie Blue types, high body counts aren’t exactly that surprising. She did over 1,000 men in a single sitting, and yet, nothing could have prepared me for the sheer number of people some celebs have slept with.

Certain celebrities have a reputation for being, well, massive hoes – we’re all looking at you, John Mayer. The men obviously get significantly less flak for this, so in the spirit of equality, let’s brush past the women with high body counts and move straight to the men.

Russell Brand

One name you probably expected to see on this list was Russell Brand, who had quite the reputation in the earliest days of his career.

In 2010, whilst appearing on the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Russell said his body count is somewhere around the 1,000 mark as he explained: “I was having one for breakfast, one for lunch and three for dinner.”

Russell has since become a born-again Christian, coincidentally after rape allegations emerged.

Gary Beadle

Gary Beadle, another famed lothario in his Geordie Shore days, claimed to have slept with over 1,000 women. In a 2017 interview, he said he averaged 40 women per season.

Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner’s place on this list is a little bit like finding a fork in the kitchen, because, of course, the patriarch of Playboy has got a chunky black book. Before his death in 2017, he claimed to have been sleeping with 22 women a year.

“How could I possibly know? Over a thousand, I’m sure,” he said.

Peter Stringfellow

Peter Stringfellow was a businessman and nightclub owner before he passed away in 2018. Over the years, and before settling down with his much younger wife, he’d slept with 2,000 women.

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom’s infidelity is nothing new, having been spoken about by ex-wife Khloe Kardashian for years. Lamar himself has also been super honest, admitting to sleeping with nearly 2,000 women in his autobiography.

“There were too many strippers to count,” he wrote. “It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.”

Jack Nicholson

Another infamous Hollywood lothario, Jack Nicholson, was the man to beat in the 90s. His success brought him in contact with a range of beautiful women, culminating in 2,500 notches on his bedpost.

“And their mothers… some of them with their mothers,” he said.

Rumour has it he used to say “Here’s Johnny!” upon climaxing. Jk.

Simon Cowell

I am actually a little stunned that Simon Cowell is on this list. Sure, he had a bit of a reputation going back a few years, but you’re telling me over 2,000 women found him attractive enough to sleep with?

Mick Jagger

Rockstars are about as sl*tty as they get, so it’s not massively surprising that Mick Jagger has slept with a ton of women over his career.

“By one estimate, Mick Jagger has slept with 4,000 women over the course of his life,” his biographer revealed. “In retrospect, I think that may be kind of a low figure.”

Gene Simmons

Another musician with a rockstar appetite: Gene Simmons. Though he quite literally burned his past upon getting married, setting alight to the thousands of x-rated polaroids he’d collected, at one point, his bedroom was more packed than an M&S food hall.

“I didn’t do drugs in the crazy times but I did do sex,” he told The Sun in 2016. “Did I sleep with 4,800 women? So they tell me. I did have the Polaroids to prove it, oh yes.”

Charlie Sheen

Again, a fork was found in the kitchen.

Charlie Sheen’s x-rated history has been plastered on newspapers for decades, and he even once took a s*x worker to Thanksgiving dinner with his family. Apparently, he’s had over 5,000 conquests.

Ric Flair

In an interview for ESPN’s 30 for 30 in 2017, former wrestler Ric Flair admitted to sleeping with 10,000 women over the years. He’d recently given that up after meeting his wife, Wendy Barlow.

Wendy and Ric divorced in 2024, so that number is probably higher.

Warren Beatty

Three Golden Globes and an Academy Award seemingly work wonders in the bedroom, because Warren Beatty is said to have slept with 12,000 women. 12,775 lovers, if we’re being specific.

Wilt Chamberlain

Will Chamberlain was one of the most successful NBA players of his era, and apparently, his skills on the court transferred into the bedroom. All in all, his black book contained a whopping 20,000 women.

Fidel Castro

Fidel Castro was a Cuban politician and revolutionary who headed the country from 1959 to 2008. He allegedly slept with two women in a day for over 40 years, bringing his total to a ridiculous 35,000! That’s the size of a small English town.

