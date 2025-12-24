Everything wild Russell Brand has posted since being charged with two more counts of rape

4 hours ago

Russell Brand has broken his silence after two additional charges of rape and sexual assault against him were confirmed.

Yesterday, it was revealed that the 50-year-old comedian has been charged with historic rape and sexual assault against two further women. These charges follow an ongoing investigation and relate to alleged incidents in 2009. Brand is set to appear in court on 20th January.

These latest developments are separate from a previous case brought against him in May 2025, where he pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault allegedly occurring between 1999 and 2005.

Since the news broke, Brand has taken to social media to share a series of increasingly weird responses, ranging from religious atonement to conspiracy theories about AI. Here is everything he has been up to since the charges were confirmed.

The ‘Grace and Atonement’ car video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Brand (@russellbrand)

Filming from inside his car, Brand addressed his followers by framing the legal charges as a “time of confusion and dispute”. Rather than addressing the specifics of the allegations, he leaned heavily into his newfound Christian faith.

He ended the clip by wishing his followers a Merry Christmas. Festive!

The YouTube rant about jury trials

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Brand (@russellbrand)

Shortly after, Brand pivoted from his spiritual persona to his political one. In a 16-minute YouTube video titled “The UK Just Took A Very Dark Turn”, he railed against Government proposals to limit the use of jury trials.

Despite his own upcoming legal battles, Brand joked about the situation, saying: “Britain is scrapping trial by jury. Luckily I don’t know anyone who’s got a trial by jury,” before pulling a mock-surprised face.

AI, robots, and ‘healing’ chemicals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Brand (@russellbrand)

The content hasn’t stopped there. This morning, Brand released another “bizarre” video claiming that AI and robots are currently taking over the world.

In a week that can only be described as a chaotic bingo card of controversial topics, he has also been seen praising Israel and encouraging people to visit, advertising the consumption of the chemical methylene blue for health benefits, and promoting his latest work on breathwork and meditation.

What a combo, eh.

