Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

2025 is almost over and the year brought us some wild things including Katy Perry going to space, *that* Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal and Wicked round two. Oh, and some pretty unexpected celebrity couples too! Here are the 2025 relationships nobody saw coming, and everyone still can’t get over.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

It turns out, Katy Perry going to space for 11 minutes wasn’t even the craziest thing she did this year. The Firework singer is now happily dating the former prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, as you do. They hard-launched their relationship in October after first being spotted together in July, and they actually seem really happy together.

Harry Jowsey and Lucy Hale

Another pairing nobody saw coming is Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey and actress Lucy Hale. He slid into her DMs and they confirmed the romance in March, saying things were “super casual”. He’s eight years younger than her and they seem to still be together, but are keeping things pretty private.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes

Perhaps the biggest shock couple of 2025, especially for people in the UK, is Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa. The pair sparked up an unlikely friendship on Celebrity Big Brother, which turned romantic after they left the house in April. They’re totally loved up and constantly share pictures together online.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun

A more recent addition to the list is Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun, who just stepped out together at the premiere for her new movie The Housemaid. They were first linked in September, and are apparently now getting serious. A source told People in December: “Scooter and Sydney are going strong and things between them are great. They’re in a committed relationship and things are serious.”

Madeleine Petsch and Tyga

Another surprising pairing that came from 2025 is Riverdale actress Madeleine Petsch and rapper Tyga. They met at his birthday party in November 2024, and rumours they were dating started swirling after they were seen at a basketball game together in February. She then confirmed things in April with some cute Instagram pics of them cuddling at Coachella.

