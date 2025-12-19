The Tab
Russell BRand

Russell Brand’s really bizarre response to ex-wife Katy Perry’s romance with Justin Trudeau

Big words from the man who fled the UK over assault allegations

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

While Orlando Bloom’s reaction to Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s relationship was somewhat wholesome and funny, her other ex, Russell Brand, went in a different direction.

In a romance literally no one saw coming, hence why it was so on brand for Katy Perry, the Firework singer got with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after her relationship with Orlando broke down. It was somewhat jarring at first, but Katy has always had a rather chaotic relationship history.

Enter disgraced actor/comedian Russell Brand, whom Katy Perry was married to from 2010 to 2012. As we know, following a tsunami of rape and sexual assault allegations, Russell ditched is former liberal ways for the almost cliched American conservative circuit. He’s now in bed with the likes of Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and Erika Kirk. He’s always denied wrongdoing and refuted the allegations of sexual assault.

When Orlando discovered his ex’s romance with the Canadian politician, he joked that he’d been sighted getting lunch with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed Friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Angela kept Orlando laughing all night — he couldn’t keep his eyes off her!’ said an insider source who spotted the pair sipping wine, slurping oysters, and splitting a decadent piece of chocolate layer cake at a Michelin-starred restaurant,” a satirical newspaper headline read.

It was mostly taken in good jest, but the same could not have been said for Russell Brand’s response.

Russell Brand did not seem thrilled by Katy Perry’s new beau

Most Read

influencer claims sex tape is leaked

Influencer shares statement as graphic s*x tape with pop star ex is leaked in ‘cruel betrayal’

How to play the viral ‘say the word on beat’ game that’s all over TikTok right now

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

During AmericaFest 2025, a right-wing event put on by Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, Russell Brand was a key speaker despite only being severely right-wing for a few years – conveniently after the allegations came to light.

Addressing the audience, he scathed: “Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this – but look.”

Ignoring the fact that Katy Perry’s mum was seemingly at the ring-wing pro-MAGA event, Russell then turned his attention to his former wife’s new relationship.

“I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau?” Brand said. “Come on, man! Don’t put me in a category with that guy. That globalist stooge.”

Since being posted on Twitter, where it racked up 1.3 million views, Russell’s comments have sparked a wave of clapbacks.

“Man charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault says what?” one person said.

Another wrote: “He’s jealous. Men don’t talk about their exes like that unless they’re still hung up on them.”

The general consensus is that it’s proboably Justin Trudeau who should be embarrassed to be in the same category as Russell Brand, not the other way around.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Katy Perry/Instagram and Charles-McClintock Wilson/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Katy Perry Music Russell Brand
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

Jessie J Katy Perry diss

People think Jessie J just dropped a Katy Perry diss in the lyrics to her beefy new song

Katy Perry

Erm, why is Katy Perry suing a dying 85-year-old veteran for an insane amount of money?

Ariana Grande Wicked fan

The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Ariana: Who is the ‘weird’ fan from Wicked premiere harassing celebs?

Latest
NASCAR

NASCAR driver’s wife sent this desperate text to mum, moments before their plane crashed

Kieran Galpin

Greg Biffle, his wife, and their two kids died in a plane crash on Thursday

Lily Phillips videos

Lily Phillips shares honestly disturbing videos after being ‘thoroughly satisfied’ at latest stunt

Hayley Soen

Why must she zoom in so much?!

Fortnite Harry Potter dragged

No pride activities this year but a Harry Potter collab? Fortnite is getting dragged and rightly so

Harrison Brocklehurst

Most people are ignoring the new Harry Potter skins entirely

Omg, MAFS UK’s Rebecca has hard-launched her new girlfriend and she’s a pro footballer

Hebe Hancock

I’m so happy for her

Russell BRand

Russell Brand’s really bizarre response to ex-wife Katy Perry’s romance with Justin Trudeau

Kieran Galpin

Big words from the man who fled the UK over assault allegations

aryan sharma missing university student

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student, three weeks since he left uni halls

Claudia Cox

CCTV footage showed him jogging down a road at midnight

Right Scrooges, here are five Edinburgh activities that are an absolute must this Christmas

Samira Sanders

When the library’s feeling more festive than your social life

Luca and Grace

Uh-oh, Luca and Grace are getting massively called out for attending controversial celeb wedding

Hayley Soen

‘Immediately running to unfollow the both of them’

Everything the Netflix Diddy documentary left out about his bizarre relationship with JLo

Hebe Hancock

It’s all a bit odd

Who was Diego Borella? The episode tribute and his links to Emily in Paris explained

Hayley Soen

‘His memory will live on with the show’

NASCAR

NASCAR driver’s wife sent this desperate text to mum, moments before their plane crashed

Kieran Galpin

Greg Biffle, his wife, and their two kids died in a plane crash on Thursday

Lily Phillips videos

Lily Phillips shares honestly disturbing videos after being ‘thoroughly satisfied’ at latest stunt

Hayley Soen

Why must she zoom in so much?!

Fortnite Harry Potter dragged

No pride activities this year but a Harry Potter collab? Fortnite is getting dragged and rightly so

Harrison Brocklehurst

Most people are ignoring the new Harry Potter skins entirely

Omg, MAFS UK’s Rebecca has hard-launched her new girlfriend and she’s a pro footballer

Hebe Hancock

I’m so happy for her

Russell BRand

Russell Brand’s really bizarre response to ex-wife Katy Perry’s romance with Justin Trudeau

Kieran Galpin

Big words from the man who fled the UK over assault allegations

aryan sharma missing university student

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student, three weeks since he left uni halls

Claudia Cox

CCTV footage showed him jogging down a road at midnight

Right Scrooges, here are five Edinburgh activities that are an absolute must this Christmas

Samira Sanders

When the library’s feeling more festive than your social life

Luca and Grace

Uh-oh, Luca and Grace are getting massively called out for attending controversial celeb wedding

Hayley Soen

‘Immediately running to unfollow the both of them’

Everything the Netflix Diddy documentary left out about his bizarre relationship with JLo

Hebe Hancock

It’s all a bit odd

Who was Diego Borella? The episode tribute and his links to Emily in Paris explained

Hayley Soen

‘His memory will live on with the show’