Russell Brand’s really bizarre response to ex-wife Katy Perry’s romance with Justin Trudeau

Big words from the man who fled the UK over assault allegations

1 hour ago

While Orlando Bloom’s reaction to Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s relationship was somewhat wholesome and funny, her other ex, Russell Brand, went in a different direction.

In a romance literally no one saw coming, hence why it was so on brand for Katy Perry, the Firework singer got with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after her relationship with Orlando broke down. It was somewhat jarring at first, but Katy has always had a rather chaotic relationship history.

Enter disgraced actor/comedian Russell Brand, whom Katy Perry was married to from 2010 to 2012. As we know, following a tsunami of rape and sexual assault allegations, Russell ditched is former liberal ways for the almost cliched American conservative circuit. He’s now in bed with the likes of Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and Erika Kirk. He’s always denied wrongdoing and refuted the allegations of sexual assault.

Russell Brand opens his AmFest speech with prayer, proclaiming the Gospel in front of a massive crowd “Thank you for your Son, Jesus Christ, who died so that we may know eternal life.” Jesus is Lord ✝️ pic.twitter.com/f3OPqOWzy9 — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) December 19, 2025

When Orlando discovered his ex’s romance with the Canadian politician, he joked that he’d been sighted getting lunch with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed Friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Angela kept Orlando laughing all night — he couldn’t keep his eyes off her!’ said an insider source who spotted the pair sipping wine, slurping oysters, and splitting a decadent piece of chocolate layer cake at a Michelin-starred restaurant,” a satirical newspaper headline read.

It was mostly taken in good jest, but the same could not have been said for Russell Brand’s response.

Russell Brand did not seem thrilled by Katy Perry’s new beau

Brand: I was married to Katy Perry… I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? Come on, man. Don’t put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge. pic.twitter.com/wlb90mRDWi — Acyn (@Acyn) December 19, 2025

During AmericaFest 2025, a right-wing event put on by Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, Russell Brand was a key speaker despite only being severely right-wing for a few years – conveniently after the allegations came to light.

Addressing the audience, he scathed: “Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this – but look.”

Ignoring the fact that Katy Perry’s mum was seemingly at the ring-wing pro-MAGA event, Russell then turned his attention to his former wife’s new relationship.

“I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau?” Brand said. “Come on, man! Don’t put me in a category with that guy. That globalist stooge.”

Holy shit what a loser https://t.co/8YSi6hLVE4 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 19, 2025

Since being posted on Twitter, where it racked up 1.3 million views, Russell’s comments have sparked a wave of clapbacks.

“Man charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault says what?” one person said.

Another wrote: “He’s jealous. Men don’t talk about their exes like that unless they’re still hung up on them.”

The general consensus is that it’s proboably Justin Trudeau who should be embarrassed to be in the same category as Russell Brand, not the other way around.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Katy Perry/Instagram and Charles-McClintock Wilson/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock