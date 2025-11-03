Has Diplo really dated Katy Perry AND Justin Trudeau? Here’s the truth after *that* viral clip

‘I did date Trudeau too. That was a weird one, though’

The internet was sent into a frenzy over the weekend when DJ Diplo claimed that he had dated both Katy Perry and her new boo, Justin Trudeau.

In one of the more unique celebrity pairings of the year, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted together after her dramatic divorce from Orlando Bloom. They went Instagram official in October, with the former Prime Minister of Canada referencing his new girlfriend in his Halloween costume.

While discussing the news on the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast, Diplo described the relationship as “pretty fire.”

“I know so many people who like kind of,” host Nayeema Raza began as Diplo interupted with, “Dated Katy Perry, like me?”

Diplo who dated Katy Perry earlier recently said that he has dated Justin Trudeau as well😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WHDDs9Drqr — kanishk (@kaxishk) November 1, 2025

When Nayeema clarified that she “meant Trudeau”, Diplo added: “‘I did date Trudeau too. That was a weird one, though.” The DJ admitted he’s not usually “into politicians”, but said that Justin “is kind of hot.”

The internet had a field day with that interview, especially since Diplo earlier admitted to being “not not gay” and “fluid” with his sexuality.

“Diplo’s dating history sounds like a BuzzFeed quiz gone too far,” one person said.

the concept of diplo and justin trudeau dating https://t.co/onjmjbiX4N pic.twitter.com/u3c6Y6bQyw — caitlin 🦈 (@frostjuns) November 2, 2025

Another wrote: “This is messy bisexual behaviour I approve of.”

Guys, Diplo did not date Katy Perry AND Justin Trudeau

Though Diplo’s relationship with Katy Perry is well-known, if you actually watch the clip, it’s abundantly clear that he was joking about Justin Trudeau. But that isn’t to say he wouldn’t. The internet has clearly never heard of sarcasm, and it’s proof that media literacy is dead.

never thought katy perry & justin trudeau will actually look good together pic.twitter.com/KP7OCm2ZO2 — kanishk (@kaxishk) October 26, 2025

Nontheless, people demanded answers in the comments of the podcast, and the host confirmed: “Lol, he’s making a joke.”

Katy Perry and Diplo dated briefly in 2014 when she was on one of her breaks from John Mayer. They were seen at Coachella together in April, but had called it quits soon after. Three years later, Katy ranked him third in bed behind John Mayer and Orlando Bloom.

“I don’t even remember having s*x,” Diplo replied in a tweet.

Featured image credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock and Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/Shutterstock and Carlo Vergani/Shutterstock