The Tab
sussex student rape charged

Former Sussex student who said he was ‘irresistible’ sentenced to 25 years for raping five women

Alex Patel-Wills described selling Class A drugs as a ‘social service’

Esther Knowles | News

A former student of the University of Sussex has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting five women. 

Alex Patel-Wills had previously claimed to be “irresistible” to the opposite sex and described dealing Class A drugs to other students as a “social service”. 

During the sentencing at Lewes Crown Court, the judge said the 26-year-old showed not even the “slightest remorse” towards his victims, which include four fellow students and another woman he raped while studying in Brighton.

The former Sussex student was charged with rape at Lewes Crown Court.

One attack occurred when Patel-While was already on police bail and under investigation by Sussex University for another rape allegation. 

Patel-Wills used drug dealing as an excuse to make contact with vulnerable women. He would then give the women drugs and alcohol before assaulting them in student accommodation, the court heard. 

According to Sussex Police, the assaults took place on the university’s campus, as well as at his home in Brighton, and in London. 

Judge Christine Laing KC told him: “Sexual activity with women who are asleep or unconscious seem to be a predilection of yours”.

via Wikimedia Commons

A victim of Patel-Wills said she no longer feels “safe in [her] own body or in the world around [her]” and “the trauma lives everywhere in [her]”.

The former Sussex student was charged with four rapes, two sexual assaults and one assault by penetration. He will serve 19 years in custody and a further six on extended licence.

Most Read

tylor chase ned's declassified school survival guide/homeless, ex-nickelodeon

From Nickelodeon actor to homeless: What happened to Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase?

Braxton

Oh god: Another gay OnlyFans bro is doing a new (and very extreme) Bonnie Blue stunt

Ex-Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase’s mum speaks out after videos of him homeless go viral

A University of Sussex Spokesperson said the university “condemns all forms of sexual violence, rape and abuse of women and is committed to providing a safe and respectful environment on our campus”.

They also said a new independent review had been commissioned to ensure its “safeguarding and reporting arrangements remain robust, effective, and aligned with current best practice.”

Detective Constable Vicki Blythe of the Sussex Police said: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to these brave women for reporting Alex Patel-Wills’ crimes to the police and helping us put him behind bars.

“Every perpetrator brought to justice makes Sussex a safer place for women and girls, and we will continue to work hard to prevent offending, hold offenders to account and support victims.

“Sussex Police is committed to supporting victims of sexual offending and doing all we can to secure the justice they deserve. If you are a victim of sexual offending, please report to us in confidence online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency.”

Featured image via Sussex Police and Wikimedia Commons

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counsellor. You can reach the Crisis Text Line by sending the letters MHA to 741741 or call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room if you’re struggling or in crisis.

You can contact the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit Samaritans – Here to listen to find your nearest branch in the UK. You can text SHOUT to 85258 for help, or text YM if you’re under the age of 19. If you’re under 19 you can also call Childline on 0800 1111, and this number won’t appear on your phone bill.

More on: Brighton Rape Sexual Assault Sussex University University University of Sussex
Esther Knowles | News

Read Next

University of Edinburgh staff agree to pause strike action for remainder of academic year

aryan sharma missing university student

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student, three weeks since he left uni halls

Oxford student charged after chanting ‘put Zios in the ground’ at pro-Palestine protest

Latest

Six seconds of screen time and a small crisis of faith

Evie du Bois

Its another Term in King’s College Chapel

Here are seven things on every Lancaster student’s Christmas list

Erin Malik

We are still mentally circling the Argos catalogue of life

Breaking even a ‘real challenge’ for Aberdeen University, warns new principal professor

Hannah Gross

‘I’d hope that we can make the change that we need to make at the university over the next couple of years without resorting to redundancies’

5 festive activities in Manchester that don’t involve the Christmas markets

Isobelle McGrail

All students want for Christmas is to be able to walk through town again…

Cambridge University’s controversial society for women ‘reluctantly’ approved by SU

Violet Kennerk

The society defines women as humans ‘belonging to the female sex class’

christmas day posh

If you do these 14 things on Christmas Day, I’m afraid you’re officially posh

Claudia Cox

2. Never wear matching Christmas pyjamas

sussex student rape charged

Former Sussex student who said he was ‘irresistible’ sentenced to 25 years for raping five women

Esther Knowles

Alex Patel-Wills described selling Class A drugs as a ‘social service’

A Field Guide to the Carol Services of Cambridge

Seyan Dattani

Candles, carols, and chaos: my attempt to survive the ultimate Cambridge carol service crawl

Homeless Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase’s heartbreaking poetry resurfaces after viral videos

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m chained now to my bedroom by the gravity of bipolar’

Tylor Chase

Another video of homeless Tylor Chase surfaces as Nickelodeon star’s mum speaks out

Kieran Galpin

He tried to give the TikToker his watch

Six seconds of screen time and a small crisis of faith

Evie du Bois

Its another Term in King’s College Chapel

Here are seven things on every Lancaster student’s Christmas list

Erin Malik

We are still mentally circling the Argos catalogue of life

Breaking even a ‘real challenge’ for Aberdeen University, warns new principal professor

Hannah Gross

‘I’d hope that we can make the change that we need to make at the university over the next couple of years without resorting to redundancies’

5 festive activities in Manchester that don’t involve the Christmas markets

Isobelle McGrail

All students want for Christmas is to be able to walk through town again…

Cambridge University’s controversial society for women ‘reluctantly’ approved by SU

Violet Kennerk

The society defines women as humans ‘belonging to the female sex class’

christmas day posh

If you do these 14 things on Christmas Day, I’m afraid you’re officially posh

Claudia Cox

2. Never wear matching Christmas pyjamas

sussex student rape charged

Former Sussex student who said he was ‘irresistible’ sentenced to 25 years for raping five women

Esther Knowles

Alex Patel-Wills described selling Class A drugs as a ‘social service’

A Field Guide to the Carol Services of Cambridge

Seyan Dattani

Candles, carols, and chaos: my attempt to survive the ultimate Cambridge carol service crawl

Homeless Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase’s heartbreaking poetry resurfaces after viral videos

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m chained now to my bedroom by the gravity of bipolar’

Tylor Chase

Another video of homeless Tylor Chase surfaces as Nickelodeon star’s mum speaks out

Kieran Galpin

He tried to give the TikToker his watch