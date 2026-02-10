Rosamund and Posy’s childhood was even sadder in the Bridgerton books and now I’m sobbing

1 hour ago

Sophie’s family had a very sad backstory in Bridgerton season four. But Posy and Rosamund’s childhood was even sadder in the Bridgerton books than in the show. Here’s a deep dive into the lore that wasn’t included in the TV show.

Posy and Rosamund’s dad died when they were little

In the Bridgerton books, Posy and Rosamund’s dad was called Mr Reiling. In the Netflix show, his name is Viscount Li. If you work backwards from the dates that Sophie gives, it seems Rosamund and Posy were ten and nine years old when their dad sadly died. Even though they knew their biological father for far longer than Lord Penwood, Araminta acts as though he didn’t exist, and introduces them to people as Lord Penwood’s daughters.

The Netflix show hasn’t gone into this (yet), but this family deal with lots of financial problems. Lady Araminta Penwood keeps scrambling for excuses to delay leaving Penwood House. She puts loads of pressure on Rosamund to marry rich.

Lady Araminta is way worse to Posy in the books

In the Netflix show, it wasn’t obvious why Araminta seems less bothered about Posy than Rosamund. But in the book, Araminta clearly thinks less of Posy because of her appearance. Rosamund looks similar to Araminta. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Posy has darker hair and eyes, and is described as “chubby” and “pudgy”. Araminta bullies her daughter for her weight. Ahead of the masquerade ball, Posy tells Sophie: “I know I shall never hear the end of it if I do not look my best.” She grimaces, then adds, “Or… if she thinks I do not look my best.” That’s just heartbreaking.

just watched bridgerton and why is no one talking about posy 😭😭 she's the cutest ever 😭😭 yap to me about all your dreams girl ily pic.twitter.com/iVGQbakeW7 — star 🖇️ (@exepolars) February 1, 2026

Araminta is generally horrible to Posy at every opportunity. She wrinkles her nose while speaking to her, and is surprised when Benedict wants to talk to her. Araminta also calls Posy “a disappointment” who nobody will ever want to marry. She claims she had to bribe men to ask Posy to dance.

After a row with Lady Featherington, Araminta stomps off. The book says: “Posy… remained behind with a somewhat apologetic look in her eyes until her mother returned, grabbed her by the sleeve, and dragged her off.”

Araminta does eventually declare Posy is dead to her, for the grievous crime of being nice to Sophie.

Araminta stopped Rosamund from marrying the guy she wanted

In the book, Phillip Cavender and Rosamund are really into each other and are likely to get married. However, Araminta stops this for a really selfish reason.

Lady Whistledown writes: “Lady Penwood (Miss Reiling’s mother) has been heard to say that she will not settle for a mere mister, even though Miss Reiling’s father, while certainly wellborn, was not a member of the aristocracy.”

This may have actually been a lucky escape (as Phillip Cavender is absolutely vile), but Araminta didn’t know this. She’s just being horrible to her children.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.