Here are all the clues we have for the Featherington family being in Bridgerton season four

3 hours ago

The endless Featherington family drama has been a really big part of Bridgerton. However, the Featheringtons were rather thin on the ground in the first half of season four. So, which Featheringtons will be in Bridgerton season four part two? Here’s everything we know.

Wait, where are the Featheringtons at in season four?

Portia Featherington still has a big role in season four, thank goodness. Philippa also appeared in the third episode.

Philippa and Prudence’s husbands – Mr Finch and Mr Dankworth – did get a mention. Penelope said that they and Colin have a monthly dinner date when they “eat all of London”. But neither appeared on-screen.

We have evidence for Mr Finch returning in season four part two

Okay, so the actors for Prudence, Mr Finch and Mr Dankworth weren’t on Netfix’s cast list for season four. This doesn’t 100 per cent mean they won’t have a small part, though. The actor who portrays Philippa, Harriet Cains, wasn’t on the list either but is obviously in the show. Simone Ashley also didn’t feature, but Kate and Anthony are definitely returning for season four part two.

Now, Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed or denied whether Philippa’s husband Mr Finch will be in the upcoming season four episodes. However, it’s looking promising.

In autumn 2024, the sound producer John Rodda shared pics of a soundboard from the production of season four. One of the microphones was labelled “Finch”.

The agency who represents the actor, Lorn Macdonald, reshared an announcement about season four on their Insta. They wrote that he was part of the cast.

It’s not looking good for Prudank shippers…

Bessie Carter (who plays Prudence) did speak about Bridgerton season four. When asked about it in an interview with Fangirlish, she laughed and said: ““I can’t tell you anything. Sorry – I would if I could.” Well, she didn’t specify that she wasn’t it it?

James Phoon (aka Mr Dankworth) hasn’t hinted he’s back in season four. Sorry.

