Er, Bridgerton season four legit reuses footage from season three and it’s so jarring

I can’t look at this scene of Penelope the same way

3 hours ago

Bridgerton season four actually reuses clips from season three. I can’t look at these scenes in the same way, now.

An establishing shot of a shopping street is recycled from a previous Bridgerton episode. This clip is from season three episode four. It sets the scene before Violet and Francesca run into John.

The same clip reappears in season four episode four, before Violet and Lady Danbury walk and gossip. The shot has been recoloured, and the tree now has autumnal leaves instead of spring blossom.

Many montages of people reading Lady Whistledown are reused. The same clip is used at the very start of season three, and then nine minutes into season four episode three. Another shot from five minutes into the third episode of season three is recycled at the start of season four episode four.

You can always tell when Lady Whistledown footage in season four was actually shot for a previous season. In the new episodes, the pamphlet has a different logo that looks more like Penelope.

A clip of Penelope is reused from an earlier season, and it’s very jarring. 33 minutes into season four episode four, Pen writes in her room. This scene was clearly filmed for episode three. Penelope is in her old bedroom, with no wedding rings. Her hair and dressing gown matches a look from season three.

It’s not unusual for films and TV shows to reuse establishing shots, such as clips of specific buildings. Those montages of Lady Whistledown being delivered would be very complicated to make, as they require lots of extras in fancy outfits at specific places. So, it makes sense that producers may cut some corners. I remain confused as to why Nicola Coughlan couldn’t mime writing in her new wig, though.

Featured image credit: Netflix