The Tab
bridgerton season four reusing footage

Er, Bridgerton season four legit reuses footage from season three and it’s so jarring

I can’t look at this scene of Penelope the same way

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Bridgerton season four actually reuses clips from season three. I can’t look at these scenes in the same way, now.

An establishing shot of a shopping street is recycled from a previous Bridgerton episode. This clip is from season three episode four. It sets the scene before Violet and Francesca run into John.

bridgerton street reused

The street in season three

The same clip reappears in season four episode four, before Violet and Lady Danbury walk and gossip. The shot has been recoloured, and the tree now has autumnal leaves instead of spring blossom.

the street in season four

It’s the same picture

Many montages of people reading Lady Whistledown are reused. The same clip is used at the very start of season three, and then nine minutes into season four episode three. Another shot from five minutes into the third episode of season three is recycled at the start of season four episode four.

bridgerton lady whistledown season three and four repeated footage

My evidence
(Image via Netflix)

You can always tell when Lady Whistledown footage in season four was actually shot for a previous season. In the new episodes, the pamphlet has a different logo that looks more like Penelope.

A clip of Penelope is reused from an earlier season, and it’s very jarring. 33 minutes into season four episode four, Pen writes in her room. This scene was clearly filmed for episode three. Penelope is in her old bedroom, with no wedding rings. Her hair and dressing gown matches a look from season three.

Most Read

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

This is exactly who is smoking or vaping in the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa

penelope in bridgerton season four but it's bridgerton season three

She can’t hide behind the low aperture
(Image via Netflix)

It’s not unusual for films and TV shows to reuse establishing shots, such as clips of specific buildings. Those montages of Lady Whistledown being delivered would be very complicated to make, as they require lots of extras in fancy outfits at specific places. So, it makes sense that producers may cut some corners. I remain confused as to why Nicola Coughlan couldn’t mime writing in her new wig, though.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Read Next

Bridgerton love confession scenes ranking

All the iconic Bridgerton love confession scenes, ranked from lukewarm to completely feral

bridgerton season four the whole gang really including john who will probably die

Bridgerton author hints at a major death in season four – these three characters may die

francesca in bridgerton season four

Will Bridgerton season five be about Francesca? All the evidence, extensively examined

Latest
love island toni cach since the villa

An overly detailed update on Toni and Cach’s relationship, six months after Love Island

Claudia Cox

Their holiday in Antigua didn’t go to plan

Savannah Guthrie’s staggering net worth revealed, after mum Nancy Guthrie held at ransom

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Nancy has been missing for almost two weeks

Places to avoid on Valentine’s Day in Bristol

Jemima Kenley

If you are keen to protect your sanity, here are the places you should absolutely avoid on the 14th of February

Understanding the infamous student ‘crash-out’

Sophia Thorpe

Sincerest apologies if you relate to the content of this article

Olivia Coleman

Omfg, did thee Olivia Colman just come out? She’s ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’

Kieran Galpin

Queen. Icon. The Moment.

KCL students ‘horrified’ after accommodation power cut left them with with no running water

Romilly Goddard

Residents reported receiving ‘little to no information’ from the university

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Ellissa Bain

Benedict is so dumb

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the showrunner has acknowledged it

Right, here’s how much those bushes from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show ACTUALLY got paid

Hebe Hancock

I’m so shocked

love island all stars recoupling

How is the order of recouplings decided? Ex-Love Islanders finally have answers for us

Claudia Cox

Apparently recouplings ‘were the worst’ days to film

love island toni cach since the villa

An overly detailed update on Toni and Cach’s relationship, six months after Love Island

Claudia Cox

Their holiday in Antigua didn’t go to plan

Savannah Guthrie’s staggering net worth revealed, after mum Nancy Guthrie held at ransom

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Nancy has been missing for almost two weeks

Places to avoid on Valentine’s Day in Bristol

Jemima Kenley

If you are keen to protect your sanity, here are the places you should absolutely avoid on the 14th of February

Understanding the infamous student ‘crash-out’

Sophia Thorpe

Sincerest apologies if you relate to the content of this article

Olivia Coleman

Omfg, did thee Olivia Colman just come out? She’s ‘always felt sort of nonbinary’

Kieran Galpin

Queen. Icon. The Moment.

KCL students ‘horrified’ after accommodation power cut left them with with no running water

Romilly Goddard

Residents reported receiving ‘little to no information’ from the university

I can’t get over this annoying Bridgerton season four plot hole that’s literally so stupid

Ellissa Bain

Benedict is so dumb

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the showrunner has acknowledged it

Right, here’s how much those bushes from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show ACTUALLY got paid

Hebe Hancock

I’m so shocked

love island all stars recoupling

How is the order of recouplings decided? Ex-Love Islanders finally have answers for us

Claudia Cox

Apparently recouplings ‘were the worst’ days to film