All the iconic Bridgerton love confession scenes, ranked from lukewarm to completely feral

No one does declarations of love better than this show

4 hours ago

Bridgerton does many things well, but if there’s one thing it really excels at, it’s the dramatic love confession. No one in this show just says “I love you” and moves on. They pace, spiral and monologue. And somehow, it works… most of the time.

So, here’s a very honest ranking of the Bridgerton love confession scenes, from the ones that made me recoil to the ones that changed my brain chemistry forever.

8. ‘Be my mistress’ — Benedict to Sophie

“I stay away because you consume me. My eyes search for you in every room I enter. My heart beats when you are near. The reality of you has become more tantalising than any fantasy ever could be, and one I could not live without. I meant it when I said you deserved better, and I am determined to give it to you… and more.”

Sigh. So far, so perfect.

And then, “Sophie… will you be my mistress?”

I genuinely thought we were heading towards an all-timer here. The build-up is flawless and the yearning is elite. This confession had everything going for it and then fumbled at the last possible second. This confession lives in infamy for a reason.

7. ‘I am yours’ — Simon to Daphne

“Everything I told the Queen was true. I cannot stop thinking of you. From the mornings you ease, to the evenings you quiet, to the dreams you inhabit, my thoughts of you never end. I am yours. I have always been yours”

It’s beautiful, it’s polished, and it’s very Simon. Romantic, but slightly restrained, like he’s still holding something back. It’s not quite feral enough to rank higher.

6. ‘Preferring sleep because that is where I might find you’ — Colin to Penelope

“And in fact preferring sleep because that is where I might find you.” hello???? this is why COLIN BRIDGERTON is my man 😭😭😭 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/2GFWWVzVXy — hudson williams truther (@katiepaterow) May 16, 2024

“These past few weeks have been full of confounding feelings… feelings like an inability to stop thinking about you… and in fact preferring sleep because that is where I might find you.”

And, “If my only purpose in life is to love a woman as great as you, then I will be a very fulfilled man indeed.”

This one sneaks up on you. It’s gentle, earnest, and painfully sincere. No grand declarations, just honesty, which is exactly what their friends-to-lovers story is all about.

5. ‘You must feel it because I do’ — Anthony to Kate

“I love you. I’ve loved you from the moment we raced each other in that park. I’ve loved you at every dance, on every walk, every time we’ve been together, and every time we’ve been apart.”#bridgerton #kanthony pic.twitter.com/5QhoFjBXbs — maisie (@nancyswheeIer) March 25, 2022

“I love you. I’ve loved you from the moment we raced each other in that park. I’ve loved you at every dance, on every walk, every time we’ve been together, and every time we’ve been apart. You do not have to accept it or embrace it or even allow it. Knowing you, you probably will not. But you must know it. You must feel it, because I do. I love you.”

Anthony really said, let me list every possible moment I’ve been in love with you. He makes it very clear that Kate doesn’t owe him anything; she just needs to know. And that is beautiful.

4. ‘I burn for you’ — Daphne to Simon

“I am tired of pretending that I cannot continue acting as if I do not love you. Because I do. I love all of you. Even the parts that you believe are too dark and too shameful. Every scar, every flaw, every imperfection. I love you.”

And, “It is you I cannot sacrifice. I burn… for you.”

It’s the very first proper Bridgerton declaration of love we ever get. Daphne didn’t just confess, she set the standard. This scene paved the way for every dramatic speech that came after it. It actually raised the bar for what a Bridgerton confession should sound like.

3. ‘But I will humble myself before you’ — Anthony to Kate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheBookishBelle (@thebookish_belle)

“I want a life that suits us both. I know I am imperfect, but I will humble myself before you because I cannot imagine my life without you, and that is why I wish to marry you.”

For a man who spent an entire season being aggressively stubborn, this is huge. Vulnerable Anthony is elite Anthony.

2. ‘My heart calls your name’ — George to Charlotte

“From the moment I saw you trying to go over the wall, I have loved you desperately. I cannot breathe when you are not near. I love you, Charlotte. My heart calls your name.”

This is one of the most beautiful confessions in the entire Bridgerton universe. I almost tied it for number one. Knowing their future only makes this confession hurt more, which is exactly why it works so well.

1. ‘You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires’ — Anthony to Kate

“Do you think that there is a corner of this Earth you could travel to far away enough to free me from this torment? I am a gentleman. My father raised me to act with honour, but that honour is hanging by a thread that grows more precarious with every moment I spend in your presence. You are the bane of my existence… and the object of all my desires.”

Nothing has topped this. Nothing probably ever will. This confession is chaotic perfection. Anthony is fighting every instinct he has, clinging to honour by a thread, and still completely undone by Kate. Every line is delivered like it physically pains him to speak.

Bridgerton peaked here, and I say that with my whole chest.

