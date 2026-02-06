The Tab
Wait, this hidden detail in Bridgerton actually foreshadows Benedict and Sophie’s ultimate fate

There’s a hidden detail in Bridgerton season four that actually foreshadows Benedict and Sophie’s ultimate fate, and we all missed it.

Bridgerton loves packing in loads of hidden details, starting right from the opening credits. Every scene feels like it’s trying to tell us something, which is part of what makes the show so good. And although part one ended on that wild cliffhanger, with Benedict bluntly asking Sophie to be his mistress, there’s a much subtler detail we all missed that hints at where their story is heading.

In the very first episode, Lady Violet hosts her iconic masquerade ball. It’s the night Benedict locks eyes with the mysterious Lady in Silver and has his entire life changed forever. We were all too busy staring at the costumes, the masks and Benedict being instantly unwell over this woman to notice what was literally beneath their feet.

If you look closely during the dancing scenes, the ballroom floor isn’t just decorative. The production design team actually embedded the Cassiopeia constellation into the elaborate floor painting. And no, this wasn’t just a pretty design choice.

Cassiopeia is often known as the constellation of love. Basically, it symbolises fate, destiny and love stories written in the stars. So while Benedict and Sophie stand above it, without even knowing who the other truly is, the floor already foreshadows their entire romance.

What makes this even better is that it’s historically accurate. Wealthy Regency families really did decorate their ballroom floors with sprawling landscapes and celestial scenes. So the detail fits the period perfectly.

But the choice of this constellation was, of course, very intentional. It’s basically the show quietly telling us: These two are inevitable.

Even Luke Thompson, who plays the so-called rake-turned-diamond of the season, has said that Sophie is the perfect match for Benedict. So no matter how many mistakes Benedict makes along the way, the stars have already written their love story. And they are meant to find their way back to each other.

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

Suchismita Ghosh

She is described as a ‘model prisoner’

Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Hawra Ghor

Thousands of Cardiff students battled it out in a randomised ticket queue

Bridgerton season four errors

All the annoying niggly little errors and mistakes people have spotted in Bridgerton season four

Hayley Soen

I can’t sleep at night

https://thetab.com/2026/01/28/good-lord-theres-a-new-teaser-for-the-gay-bonnie-blue-stunt-so-meet-some-of-the-1000-bottoms

Now that it’s ‘ready’, here are all the vulgar details of the gay 1,000 bottoms OnlyFans stunt

Kieran Galpin

‘We are beating Bonnie Blue’

This silly plot hole in Bridgerton season four means Sophie’s history makes no sense

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Here are the friendships and feuds of Love Island 2025 as they all unfollow each other

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can’t believe this iconic duo have split

bridgertons at the masquerade ball

Here’s exactly who every Bridgerton is dressed as at the ball, and the hidden meanings why

Claudia Cox

Pirate Colin is back and nature is healed

what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

I can’t wait! So here’s what actually happens in Bridgerton season four part two, as per the book

Suchismita Ghosh

Spoilers ahead!

Is Lucy Letby appealing? What we know about the status of her conviction today

Hayley Soen

The Netflix documentary questions her guilt

Despite its diversity, accent bias runs rife in Bridgerton – and as a northerner, it stings

Francesca Eke

Diversity only goes so far when all the leading servants are northern

