Guys, the Bridgerton season four opening credits are filled with secret details we all missed

I can’t believe I didn’t spot this

Hayley Soen

I regret to tell everyone that we might have to go back to the start of the season and watch again, because the Bridgerton season four opening credits were full of clues and hidden details of what was yet to come. I hate missing things like this!

The opening credits for Bridgerton are stunning. The now iconic tree appears across the blue and green background, as the show’s logo comes onto screen, and the theme tune plays. But, have you ever noticed there’s a lot more going on as well?

Every season has a different title sequence, and there are hints and signs of the storylines that are coming. The opening credits play in episode one, and are a huge teller for what to expect.

Bridgerton season four opening credits

via Netflix

In the season four opening credits, a scroll appears with Benedict Bridgerton written on it, to represent this season being his. There are nods to the storylines, too. A carriage features, and it looks a lot like the open carriage Benedict and Sophie travelled in to My Cottage.

via Netflix

Bridgerton season four opening credits

via Netflix

There is also a kite, identical to the one Benedict flew with Sophie. As well as this, in one part, leaves around the tree shape into a mask, to represent the masquerade ball where Benedict and Sophie first met.

via Netflix

And of course, the bark of the tree has been made into a staircase. Guys, the staircase scene was right there in front of our very eyes!

Bridgerton season four opening credits

via Netflix

We really should have known better, because the same thing happened last season, too. The season three opening credits had things such as a carriage to represent the iconic carriage scene, and remember the chaos of the hot air balloon nearly landing on Pen? There was a hot air balloon floating around in the titles! The scroll in the credits last season had “Colin Bridgerton” written on it.

They get us every time.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news, drops, quizzes and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Hayley Soen

