The staircase scene in Bridgerton gets even more filthy if you change this one Netflix setting

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

There’s a really sneaky way to make the staircase scene in Bridgerton season four even more saucy, and it takes just one flick of a Netflix setting. You might want to sit down for this.

After four episodes of yearning, in episode four of Bridgerton season four, Benedict and Sophie finally gave into their desires. Sophie had been about to head out with the rest of the Bridgerton house staff, when she realised she had forgotten her purse. She went back to get it, and bumped into Benedict on the staircase.

They then gave into their lust for one another, and it was a classic Bridgerton risqué scene, as Olivia Rodrigo’s Bad Idea Right? played. It was quite explicit as it was, but if you wanted even more, all you have to do is change a setting.

If you turn on audio description, then a voice over will describe – out loud – exactly what is happening on the screen. Like some saucy fan-fiction podcast. To change the setting, you click the button along the Netflix navigation bar that looks like a speech bubble – where you change languages etc. There, one of the options should be “English – Audio Description”.

Staircase scene in Bridgerton on Netflix

via Netflix

What it says during the Bridgerton staircase scene when you change the Netflix setting

So, what does the audio description narrator actually say during the scene? Well, take a seat, and I’ll tell the story for you. As Benedict and Sophie join the scene together, things get heated.

Staircase scene in Bridgerton on Netflix

via Netflix

“They collide on a landing, he gazes at her helplessly,” the narrator says. “They share a burning kiss. He shucks the coat from her shoulders, tossing it aside. He kneels, lifting her by the hips and pinning her against the wall. His ardent, searching mouth roves from her neck to her lips, her jaw, her collarbone.

“He tugs down her bodice and presses a ravening kiss to her breast. They share several deep, fierce kisses. He pulls back, dipping two of his right fingers into his mouth. He keeps his eyes on hers as he trails his hand down the front of her dress and slips it beneath her skirts.

“Her mouth hangs open. He grins, watching her with heavy-lidded eyes as she moves beneath his touch. She clutches him tightly, burying her face in his shoulder. Sweat shines on her forehead. She slowly relaxes, her cheeks flushed beneath her creased brow. Her eyes flutter open. They share several soft, tender kisses. He pulls back, gazing deeply into her dreamy eyes.”

I need to cool down!

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

