What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

4 hours ago

There’s a new word that’s been said on Bridgerton during season four, so you might be wondering what “ward” or “my ward” means. At this point, Bridgerton has introduced us to a whole glossary of sayings throughout the four seasons.

In season four, we’re getting the love story of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. In episode one, we first met Sophie as the “Lady in Silver” at Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball. From there, we started to learn more about Sophie and her family backstory. We are told more about her parents, and her step mother, Lady Araminta.

Sophie is the illegitimate daughter of the late Lord Penwood and his maid, which is an unusual backstory in Bridgerton times. When Sophie’s mother passed away, Lord Penwood bid to raise his daughter. He then met Lady Araminta, who became Sophie’s step mother.

During episode two, we went back in time to the day Lady Araminta arrived at the Penwood estate and decided she was going to make Sophie’s life hell. Lady Araminta isolated Sophie in as many ways possible. Then, we saw the Lord referred to Sophie as his “ward”. So, what is its meaning in this context?

The meaning of ‘ward’ and ‘my ward’ on Bridgerton

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, a ward is “a person, especially a child, who is legally put under the protection of a law court or a guardian.” In a simple definition, it’s a child, usually an orphan, who is raised by a rich person. “Ward” comes from Old English words for “defend” and “protect”.

In an interview with Netflix, Yerin Ha, who plays Sophie, explained the term was used by her father to avoid scandal. Lord Penwood knew that she was his daughter, but did not want the controversy that would come with claiming an “illegitimate child.” By raising her as “my ward”, he could give her all the benefits of his social class, without acknowledging any sort of blood relation.

It’s tragic and sad for Sophie, but there was a lot of judgement in Bridgerton days!

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.