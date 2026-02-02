The Tab

‘Manipulative bully’: It turns out Benedict is totally different with Sophie in Bridgerton books

‘The worst specimen of his family’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Um, so it turns out the dynamic between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek is very different in the books. Season four of the Netflix show is all about their love story, but what we’re seeing onscreen isn’t exactly reflective to the original.

Every season, there are countless differences between the Bridgerton show and the books it is based on. But, this is the biggest difference yet. Benedict’s entire character and personality is different, and people have been commenting on it a lot.

During the first part of season four on Netflix, we saw Benedict be kind and accommodating towards Sophie. He might not have recognised her from the ball, but when he saw her being nearly assaulted by her employer, Benedict stepped in. He then took her to his countryside cottage, and offered her a home with him.

There, he was kind, and the pair opened up about their mutual interests. He then set up work for Sophie back in London, working in Bridgerton house. He was sweet, and just wanted to help Sophie. I mean, until he got to the mistress offer, that was.

Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek

via Netflix

However, that’s not the case in the book. He’s been described by readers as a “controlling and manipulative jerk” and people have noted how he blackmailed Sophie in the books – a million miles away from how Netflix portrayed him.

On Goodreads, the reviews for An Offer From a Gentleman, the book this season is based on, reveal all. The top review described Benedict in the books as “mansplaining, gaslighting, and extremely flawed”.

Most Read

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

It added: “Where the hell is that artsy, coy, carefree, vulnerable, bisexual Benedict that we saw on the streaming series? In this book, he is portrayed as a manipulative, controlling jerk (you know the original word). Nope, this Benedict is not the same as the one we deserved to read about!”.

It is also noted that in the books Benedict blackmailed Sophie into becoming his mistress, knowing that he could not marry someone of her social class.

Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek

via Netflix

A further review of the book said: “Benedict is not a prince, is not charming, and spends most of the story bullying Sophie to get what he wants…He has zero compassion and less empathy and is forever thundering around manipulating and whining to get his own way. I kept waiting for a light to go off in his head for every new thing he learns about Sophie’s life so far. In vain, it turns out.”

One further said they “really like SHOW Benedict” but thought that “book Benedict needs to be stoned – his actions echo more of show Anthony’s personality.” They called him a “predatory b*stard, and said: “I am officially DONE with Benedict. He is thus far the worst specimen of his family.”

I am shook?!

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Creator addresses her ‘stepping away’ after season four

Bridgerton producer explains why Benedict didn’t recognise Sophie’s eyes, lips or voice

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

Latest

Oh dear! Two massive editing errors prove Love Island All Stars drama wasn’t all it seemed

Hayley Soen

It was a messy episode in so many ways

Love Island’s Belle Hassan admits she struggled with low self-esteem and self-harm in the past

Esther Knowles

Belle said she used to have ‘a lot of hate towards herself’

‘Weak little boy’: Belle’s famous dad responds after Sean drama on Love Island All Stars

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so brutal

New exhibition at the University of York explores how fashion shaped the ‘New Woman’

Shannon Downing

A free Heslington Hall exhibition explores fashion, independence and modern life

Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson admitted the charges with his head bowed at the Old Bailey this morning

Watch: Oxford students left stunned after police chase tore through their house

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘POV: Your student house is a crime scene’

Why Bridgerton recast Francesca, and what really happened to Ruby Stokes

Hebe Hancock

She’s become an iconic character

Justin Bieber Hailey Grammys 2026 dragged

Justin Bieber is getting dragged after a cold red carpet moment with Hailey at the Grammys 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

‘May a love like this never find me’

The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

Kieran Galpin

They did not attend despite winning

Lucinda’s family releases scathing statement as people slate her ‘evil’ All Stars behaviour

Ellissa Bain

They’re not happy

Oh dear! Two massive editing errors prove Love Island All Stars drama wasn’t all it seemed

Hayley Soen

It was a messy episode in so many ways

Love Island’s Belle Hassan admits she struggled with low self-esteem and self-harm in the past

Esther Knowles

Belle said she used to have ‘a lot of hate towards herself’

‘Weak little boy’: Belle’s famous dad responds after Sean drama on Love Island All Stars

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so brutal

New exhibition at the University of York explores how fashion shaped the ‘New Woman’

Shannon Downing

A free Heslington Hall exhibition explores fashion, independence and modern life

Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson admitted the charges with his head bowed at the Old Bailey this morning

Watch: Oxford students left stunned after police chase tore through their house

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘POV: Your student house is a crime scene’

Why Bridgerton recast Francesca, and what really happened to Ruby Stokes

Hebe Hancock

She’s become an iconic character

Justin Bieber Hailey Grammys 2026 dragged

Justin Bieber is getting dragged after a cold red carpet moment with Hailey at the Grammys 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

‘May a love like this never find me’

The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

Kieran Galpin

They did not attend despite winning

Lucinda’s family releases scathing statement as people slate her ‘evil’ All Stars behaviour

Ellissa Bain

They’re not happy