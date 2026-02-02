‘Manipulative bully’: It turns out Benedict is totally different with Sophie in Bridgerton books

3 hours ago

Um, so it turns out the dynamic between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek is very different in the books. Season four of the Netflix show is all about their love story, but what we’re seeing onscreen isn’t exactly reflective to the original.

Every season, there are countless differences between the Bridgerton show and the books it is based on. But, this is the biggest difference yet. Benedict’s entire character and personality is different, and people have been commenting on it a lot.

During the first part of season four on Netflix, we saw Benedict be kind and accommodating towards Sophie. He might not have recognised her from the ball, but when he saw her being nearly assaulted by her employer, Benedict stepped in. He then took her to his countryside cottage, and offered her a home with him.

There, he was kind, and the pair opened up about their mutual interests. He then set up work for Sophie back in London, working in Bridgerton house. He was sweet, and just wanted to help Sophie. I mean, until he got to the mistress offer, that was.

However, that’s not the case in the book. He’s been described by readers as a “controlling and manipulative jerk” and people have noted how he blackmailed Sophie in the books – a million miles away from how Netflix portrayed him.

On Goodreads, the reviews for An Offer From a Gentleman, the book this season is based on, reveal all. The top review described Benedict in the books as “mansplaining, gaslighting, and extremely flawed”.

It added: “Where the hell is that artsy, coy, carefree, vulnerable, bisexual Benedict that we saw on the streaming series? In this book, he is portrayed as a manipulative, controlling jerk (you know the original word). Nope, this Benedict is not the same as the one we deserved to read about!”.

It is also noted that in the books Benedict blackmailed Sophie into becoming his mistress, knowing that he could not marry someone of her social class.

A further review of the book said: “Benedict is not a prince, is not charming, and spends most of the story bullying Sophie to get what he wants…He has zero compassion and less empathy and is forever thundering around manipulating and whining to get his own way. I kept waiting for a light to go off in his head for every new thing he learns about Sophie’s life so far. In vain, it turns out.”

One further said they “really like SHOW Benedict” but thought that “book Benedict needs to be stoned – his actions echo more of show Anthony’s personality.” They called him a “predatory b*stard, and said: “I am officially DONE with Benedict. He is thus far the worst specimen of his family.”

I am shook?!

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.