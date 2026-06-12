Cardiff University halts library renovation plans following student backlash

The renovations have been delayed to summer 2027 due to petitions and protests

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Cardiff University has paused plans to renovate its Arts and Social Sciences Library (ASSL) following student resistance.

Several weeks ago, reports found that Cardiff University planned to repurpose the second floor of the ASSL, a popular library renowned as the main campus 24-hour study space, into a divvied-up teaching space.

The news generated uproar from students, staff and the public, as the plans involved removing thousands of books and vital study spaces, as well as affecting employment.

The plans have now been delayed, and are unlikely to resume until next summer.

A petition against the renovation currently has over 10,000 signatures, detailing the significance of the ASSL’s resources saying: “Polling of students has consistently told ULS and Cardiff University students prefer a mix of physical and digital books over digital only.

“Collections held in ASSL once removed will not return to a site to be accessed 24/7, may just be held in storage to be ordered for pickup, or worst disposed of entirely.”

The student-led petition highlighted how the ASSL is not an underutilised study space, with it constantly being busy, especially during exam seasons.

More specifically, the petition expressed how student feedback has revealed that a silent study space is “highly valuable,” and to get rid of this resource would be a “monumental loss.”

In the same week, interim Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Education and Student Experience, Amanda Tonks, wrote to the student body, saying: “In relation to the ASSL, key books and collections will not be disposed of as part of our plans.

“We will continue to retain and manage our book stock, as is normal practice for our libraries, managing our collections responsibly – including for important collections like the Welsh Collection.”

A recent update from Anita Edson, Director of Estates and Campus Facilities, assured that key books and collections will not be disposed of, and work to the library would commence in summer 2027 to minimise disruption of study.

Anita said: “You may be aware that the university is actively considering a proof-of-concept for a new type of learning space, that would also provide additional study space, to significantly improve the student learning experience.

“The ASSL was one location being considered to host this trial space, with some potential associated works planned over the summer. Regrettably, this resulted in unnecessary concern and misinformation being shared – despite our assurances that no final decisions have been taken.

“The original timelines have now become unachievable and we have taken the decision to pause initial preparatory work – planned for summer of 2026 – to avoid disruption to students in semester one.”

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