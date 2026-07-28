Ellie and Finley reveal they’ve made big step to make their relationship work after Love Island

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Ellie and Finley have shared they have made a big step in working to make a relationship work between them after Love Island 2026. When Finley was dumped from the villa, Ellie walked, and the two said they would try and continue things in the outside world.

In a new interview the pair have spoken about being in love, and how they plan to navigate long distance. Finley is from Wales but living in London, and Ellie lives in Scotland, where she is from.

“So the distance topic, this is something we covered early on we knew the distance, so we had to cover it early on otherwise all them weeks would have been pointless,” Finley told Capital. “So yeah we discussed [Ellie] moving to London.”

It would seem the decision for Ellie to move to London in a serious capacity is very new, as she joked: “You’re welcome mum, I’m just letting you know now.”

Finley then continued: “I feel like Wales and Scotland are very similar and I think we both feel the same like, it’s lovely there but there’s not a lot going on… It’s nice to go back there.” Ellie agreed, and added: “It’s nice to have it as your home, Scotland and Wales will forever be our homes but I alway knew I was never going to stay there [in Wales].”

Speaking straight after leaving the villa, Ellie said it felt “surreal and bittersweet” for her journey to be over early. “I wanted to find someone and I found it. There was no point in me staying until the end just to be a placeholder, it didn’t sit right with me,” she said.

“Nothing in my gut told me I needed to stay. I knew full well in my gut, my heart and my head that leaving was the only and the best option for me, so that’s what I did.”

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