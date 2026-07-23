£75k to £1million: The estimated earnings for each Love Island 2026 cast member after the show

Leaving the villa might be the best thing Ellie’s ever done

3 hours ago

Islanders might say they’re going on the show for love, but a huge pull for the Love Island 2026 cast will have been potential earnings and job opportunities after the villa. You can go on the show and suddenly the rest of your life has changed.

Speaking exclusively to Mecca Bingo for The Tab, brand and culture expert Nick Ede has revealed which Islanders he believes are set to become the biggest stars once they leave the villa – arguing that winning the show is no longer the biggest prize. Here are his estimations for how much each Islander will earn in the first year after the villa. Yes, just one year!

9. Samraj and Mica – £75k-£200k each

Samraj and Mica are potentially the lowest earners of the bunch, with Nick putting this down to their seeming lack of popularity with the public.

“Repeatedly ending up near the bottom makes brands nervous. They’ll still earn from appearances, but they’ll need to reinvent themselves to become long-term commercial names,” he said.

8. Priya – £100k

Priya is also down the lower end, but can you really complain if you make £100k in a year? Maybe her comments about Elicia and her job will prove costly, as doing something that upsets the public this close to the final is a bad move!

7. Finley – £150k-£300k

Nick estimated that Finley could make a very comfortable six-figure salary in his first year after the villa. Let’s be honest here, if he stays with Ellie she will definitely be carrying this.

6. Simba and Angelista – £150k-£300k each

Up next in the estimations is Simba and Angelista. Nick said: “They could surprise everyone. Sometimes the contestants who don’t dominate the edit enjoy the longest careers because viewers haven’t tired of them.”

5. Aidan – £150k-£400k

Aidan has been up and down in the public perception, but he’s got confidence, you have to hand it to him. “I can see Aidan getting some good social media campaigns and fashion and even getting into presenting,” Nick noted.

4. Tommy and Yasmin – £250k-£450k each

Nick basically said Tommy and Yasmin are made to be influencers, and I see it. He said: “They feel made for social media. Expect fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands to come calling if they keep their chemistry alive.”

3. Kavan and Jasmine – £300k-£500k each

Kavan and Jasmin are just in the top three for estimated earnings after the show. “Every series has a couple who keep audiences hooked without ever looking like the obvious winners,” Nick said. “Kavan and Jasmine’s Casa Amor rollercoaster and the Lorenzo love triangle have kept them talked-about all series, and that visibility should translate into steady paid partnerships even if the story wasn’t always smooth.”

2. Lorenzo and Julia – £500k-£800k each

Our chaotic faves Lorenzo and Julia should be pretty set after the show. Look, all I want is success for Lorenzo. Nick said: “Lorenzo is this year’s golden boy. Being voted the public’s favourite gives him something money can’t buy which is trust. Brands love Islanders people genuinely like, and that opens the door to huge fashion, fragrance, travel and lifestyle deals.

“Julia arrived at exactly the right time and together they have the chemistry brands dream of. If they stay together outside the villa, they could become this year’s breakout success story.”

1. Ellie – £600k-£1million

We love Ellie. And ulitmately, this will make her money. Maybe up to a staggering £1million in the first year outside the villa.

Nick said: “Ellie could end up earning more than the eventual winners. She’s been one of the most-loved girls throughout the series and walking away with Finley only boosts her authentic appeal. Fashion and beauty brands want someone audiences genuinely connect with, and Ellie has that in abundance.”

They should all do just fine, then!

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