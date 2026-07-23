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All the staged moments Love Island 2026 producers have set up, and detail they have in common

It’s so fake it hurts

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Love Island 2026 has been full of little staged moments, all with a very clear motive from the show’s producers. Things that have looked like cute new inclusions have actually been set up behind the scenes. Nothing is pure!

If you haven’t already noticed, Love Island 2026 is filled with more ads and product placement than ever. “Love Island, can I be really honest? I fear you’re breaking the fourth wall a little too soon by making all the Love Islanders do Solero and eBay ads,” someone on TikTok said. “For now, until they leave the villa, please don’t break the fourth wall. I feel like I can’t watch it the same because I’m like, ‘They already know that they’re doing ads’.”

In the comments, someone else called it out for being more “scripted” than ever. “I agree, because now how am I supposed to know what’s scripted or not,” they argued.

Now, so you can know which bits have clearly been for the benefit of an advert, here are the biggest examples of this in the show so far this year. There have most definitely been more, smaller examples, too.

The boys ‘making coffee’ in the morning

Staged moments during Love Island 2026

via ITV

The boys making coffee in the morning is nothing new – our boy Curtis Pritchard can tell you that much for free. But now, the spectacle of doing it in front of the cameras has become a huge thing. That’s because this year, one of the show’s partners is Nescafé.

So, the boys have been seen making the coffees, with the logos and branding of what they’re using very conveniently facing the cameras, on clear show. Lorenzo even once admitted he would never make a coffee for the girls, then not too long later was making one for Julia, with all the products laid out neatly in front of him.

The ‘double date’ with Lorenzo and Julia, and Yasmin and Tommy

via ITV

It looked really cute when Lorenzo and Tommy set up a little double date with Julia and Yasmin on the terrace, but producers definitely told them to do it, and probably set up the table, too. That’s because it was staged with a bunch of poppi drinks for all to see.

ITV said ahead of the show: “As the official soft drink partner for Love Island Series 13, poppi will keep Islanders refreshed with a regular rotation of fizzy favourites throughout the series and feature in one standout in-show moments during the run. Stay tuned for a season finale watch party, giveaways on poppi social, and so much more! Keep an eye out for poppi across Love Island this summer where we’ll celebrate the season’s biggest reactions, recouplings, and boldest moves.”

Love Island Fest was all for one reason

Staged moments during Love Island 2026

via ITV

If you thought Love Island Fest was a good relief from the villa, and a cool opportunity to see Joel Corry and the Islanders do a challenge in a new location, sorry! Did you not notice all the subtle product placements? And the not-so-subtle ginormous poppi stand that was behind the Islanders the entire time?

The dramatic arrival of The Grafties

via ITV

The Grafties is obviously a very drama-filled evening of awards and chaos. But this year, it had a bit of a orchestrated feel to it. Of course, they had to sprinkle in an appearance from show partner, Boots.

There was an entire glitzy segment before the night kicked off, showing makeup artists heading into the villa. “The Boots beauty crew is on hand to get you absolute glammed to perfection for the big night,” a text read out in the villa said.

Iain Stirling then welcomed the Boots girlies into the villa, as a slow pan of all the products was shown. As you guessed it, all logos and brand names very much facing the cameras at all times. Just in case you weren’t aware, THIS IS SPONSORED BY BOOTS.

All the ice-lollies they eat

Staged moments during Love Island 2026

via ITV

When the Islanders are peckish, they’re always eating a Solero. And of course, Love Island will make sure that’s aired. Wall’s, the company that makes Soleros, is another brand partnership.

“Walls returns as the official Ice Cream partner of Love Island. During series 13, Islanders can once again enjoy deliciously indulgent and refreshingly light Solero ice creams, in a range of fruity flavours and sizes so they can cool down when things are heating up,” ITV said ahead of the show.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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