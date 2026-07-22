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Rivkah

Inside this child star’s OnlyFans as she details the unsettling reason people love her videos

There are so many pics and clips

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Rivkah Reyes, who starred in the hit classic School of Rock, has since launched a successful OnlyFans amidst a fledgling music career.

Rivkah was just 10-years-old when she made a name for herself as Katie in School of Rock. Though she went on to star in several minor projects, like Too Romantic, she’s since situated herself as a musician. She’s currently doing gigs with an array of singles like Debt Collector, Miss Congeniality, and Sick.

Recently, the former child star went viral when she insinuated the reason her OnlyFans performs so well. The suggestion was that people like to subscribe because they remember her as a kid. Such phenomena are unfortunately not unheard of in the OF space, with the likes of Piper Rockelle and Lil Tay doing exceedingly well because of their childhood.

“Being a former child actor means realising why my Oh Eff does so well,” she said. “Anyway would LOVE for ya’ll to support and check out my music so that I can quit doing the other thing.”

Here’s a peek inside Rivkah Reyes’ OnlyFans

Credit: OnlyFans

Credit: OnlyFans

Reports suggest that behind Rivkah Reyes’ paywall is a blend of SFW lifestyle videos, early access to her music, and cheeky pictures driving traffic to her DMs where things get more x-rated.

As she writes in her bio: “All are welcome. No d*ck pics without tips please! SFW on the feed, spicy in the DMs. Genuine conversation, livestreams, customs. Tip $300 to join VIP! Don’t be an a**hole. If you screenshot, share or try to sell my content, my ancestors are savage and they will not hesitate to fuck up your life.”

Though Rivkah is openly queer, she’s an equal opportunity OF girly.

There are some spicy posts on her Insta

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by rivkah reyes (@rivkah.reyes)

This video, which seems to have been taken at one of her gigs, is unapologetically raunchy. Rivkah can be seen on the floor, doing her best Magic Mike impression before cracking a smile.

The cheeky photoshoot staple, saphic edition

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by rivkah reyes (@rivkah.reyes)

When it comes to OnlyFans girlies who are just OnlyFans girlies, racy photoshoots are a staple of generating that link-in-bio traffic. It seems that even Rivkah, whose OnlyFans is more of a side quest, is partial to them.

There’s lots of dancing on her feed

@rivkah.reyes

#wlw #indiepop #altpop #foryoupage #fyp

♬ original sound – rivkah reyes

The suggestive nature of this video is clear; what’s not as clear is why her “puhh” is “insane.”

The bizarre requests she gets on OnlyFans

@rivkah.reyes

it’s a living #accountantsoftiktok #wlw #spicy #imastar #lesbiansoftiktok

♬ Typing Quickly on a Phone – ASMR Yu Yan

In this video, she seemingly suggests that her OnlyFans money is being used to fund her music career, and I honestly can’t think of a better use.

In the floating text, she shared a peek inside her spicy page with: “Sending out mass messages on OF trying to get my album funded by men who don’t care about my art and just want to see me play with my belly button and stomp on things.”

And yes, we’re ending on belly buttons.

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Featured image credit: Instagram/Paramount

More on: Celebrity Film OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Add as preferred source on Google

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