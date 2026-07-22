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The truth about Saffron Barker and boyfriend Josh’s secret split, as they unfollow each other

All their pictures are gone too

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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For months, people have been speculating that Saffron Barker and her Scottish model boyfriend Josh Miln had split, and we finally know what’s really going on.

The pair started dating in early 2025 and quickly began plastering their relationship all over social media, with loved-up TikToks and regular snippets of him in her YouTube vlogs. She then left her entire life, family and £1.8 million Brighton mansion behind and moved halfway across the world to Dubai with him.

Fast forward around a year and a half, and he suddenly stopped appearing in her videos. Then, she revealed she was moving to New York alone for acting school in June. He stayed behind in Dubai, and people quickly started saying they’d broken up, but Josh insisted they hadn’t in his TikTok comments.

@saffronbarker

♬ original sound – I see u

“Have you and Saffron broken up?” someone commented on 8th July. He replied: “Where has this rumour come from? Ofc not.” Since then, she’s been commenting heart eye emojis, “Woaah” and “Love it” on his TikToks, so everything seemed absolutely fine. Until a few days ago.

Credit: TikTok

She hasn’t commented on his last two videos, all their photos together have been deleted from Instagram, and they’ve unfollowed each other. So, what’s going on?! Well, the Daily Mail has now revealed that the couple are officially “taking a break” and “figuring things out without each other”.

Apparently they’ve split because they can’t agree on where they want to live, and Saffron wants to pursue her acting career, which had to be put on the back burner while she was in Dubai. She has reportedly enrolled at two prestigious acting schools, Maggie Flanigan Studio and William Esper Studio.

Credit: TikTok

A source said: “She has always been desperate to have that perfect relationship, her parents have been together all her life and both her brothers [also influencers] found their partners young, so she is just desperately trying to replicate that. But right now Saffron and Josh can’t agree on a location, so are giving each other some breathing space and having a break.”

“Other than Josh, there wasn’t anything in Dubai for her. In America, she is able to focus on her career goals and what she wants to do. She’s chasing her dreams and not boyfriends and would love to move to NYC permanently.”

Credit: TikTok

It sounds like “taking a break” is code for broken up for good. The fact they’ve unfollowed each other shows the split is permanent, and they obviously haven’t ended on very good terms. All that remains of their relationship is a few loved-up videos on TikTok, and I’m sure they won’t be there for much longer.

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Featured image credit: Saffron Barker/Instagram

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Ellissa Bain | Trends
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