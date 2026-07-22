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‘The house was just urine’: Second ‘house of horrors’ where the 16 rescued kids lived emerges

The home is 10 miles from the house where the kids were found

Kieran Galpin | News
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More information has been revealed about the Siders family and their 16 kids, with newly released records showing a second dilapidated property.

Gary Siders Sr, Christina Siders, Gary Siders Jr, and Elizabeth Siders were all arrested earlier this month and charged with second-degree felony child endangerment. 16 kids were rescued from the property, which first responders described as disgusting.

“It was extremely high presence, I’m sure, of bacterial and human faeces. It was just a disgusting scene,” Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain said, as another officer added, “Cockroaches, and stuff like that. Bugs just in general and the conditions, you know, bugs get on the children and stuff and they scratch, and they bite and all that stuff. So, their condition wasn’t the greatest. It was just quiet. Blank expressions.”

Similarly, Ohio’s attorney general, Andy Wilson, said he couldn’t get the smell “away from him” after venturing into the property.

“Conditions you cannot even imagine people being in, let alone children being in,” he said. “It was terrible. They looked like almost feral animals.”

But now, a second property has emerged.

Credit: WSYX

Credit: WSYX

Another of the Siders family’s houses was located

Though the Siders family lived in Hamden, Ohio, officials earlier described how they would “bounce” around to avoid detection. Their previous home, located in nearby Gallia County, was lived in between 2020 and 2024, WSYX reported. It’s unclear when the Siders left the property, though it was purchased by someone else in May.

Melissa Edmonds, who lived next to the Siders, recalled: “We did not know they had even left for quite a while. It was kind of just an empty house, I guess, left a message and not really in that great of condition.”

Credit: WSYX

Credit: WSYX

Though Melissa did not have many interactions with the family, she distinctly remembered her nephew playing with some of the kids one summer.

“My sister-in-law told me that their kids had talked to them, but they didn’t know them either,” she added. “They didn’t hang out with him or anything. Possibly in 2021 or summer 2022, somewhere in that area.”

Bruce Gullick, who did renovation work on the house, recalled the “pretty tough” smell and details in the attic.

Credit: WSYX

Credit: WSYX

“A lot of kids’ clothes in the attic stuffed away like someone was living up there,” he explained to the local news station. “The whole entire house was just urine, human and pet faeces, so it was pretty tough.”

Various records, including Elizabeth’s birthing records, demonstrate just how often the Siders family moved around. Besides the houses in Hamden and Gallia, the mum-of-16 also used addresses in Chippewa County when giving birth in hospital.

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Featured image credit: WSYX/Southern Ohio Regional Jail

More on: News Police US Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
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