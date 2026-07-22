Ellie explains what was really going on with her makeup on Love Island and admits it was ‘horror’

3 hours ago

Yes, Ellie Chadwick has seen all the memes about her makeup in the Love Island 2026 villa. Literally from night one of her being on the show, people pointed out that her evening makeup was quite heavy on the bronzer, and maybe didn’t match her skin tone very well.

Suddenly after Casa Amor, Ellie was glowing. Her makeup was a colour match, and despite the heartbreak she’d just gone through, our girl never looked better. Quite literally radiating.

Now she’s left the villa, Ellie has addressed everything that was going on with her makeup on Love Island. You have to hand it to her, she’s an excellent sport, because she lowkey agrees with the memes, and even herself called her looks a “horror”.

Ellie and Finley appeared on Tyrique Hyde’s KICK stream, and I’m not sure why he felt he was the one to ask her about makeup, but he did, and here we are. Tyrique described Ellie’s makeup as “something that came to my attention” and went on to describe how it changed between the start and the end of the show.

Ellie my scottish baddie, you were brighter than the whole sky. I hope you get all the brand deals and 1.1m insta followers #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/F1OaVjCGZM — Alex (@alexr_241) July 16, 2026

Ellie cut him off mid-sentence and said “oh, horror”. She added: “Just be direct. It was a horror. Yeah it’s fine.” She then explained what caused the sudden change.

“I think I was changing the products I was using,” Ellie said. “It’s like, trying to match your tan all the time. You’re going through different, like, skin colours when you’re tanning. And my chest goes a lot redder than the rest of me, and my face is really naturally pale compared to the rest of my body. So that’s how.”

She described how it wasn’t until the end of the show that “she finally got it” and matched her shade well.

I mean, the villa is full of loads of new beauty products for the Islanders, you can’t really blame her for not knowing what shade is her best with a new bronzer or foundation. I’d be the same!

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