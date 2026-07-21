‘A tornado from the inside’: Olivia Wilde speaks out about relationship with Harry Styles

She claims their relationship ‘hurt’ the success of Don’t Worry Darling

4 hours ago

Olivia Wilde has finally spoken out on her previous relationship with Harry Styles.

The American actress and filmmaker began dating the singer in late 2020 after they hit it off on the set of her psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

In an interview on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the actress and director said media coverage of her relationship “hurt” the success of the movie.

She added: “It hurt me for sure, because I was so naive up until that point about the grinder, the garbage disposal that the internet can be.”

Reflecting on the media’s treatment of her, Olivia said: “So, at this point, I have enough of a perspective on it, and that allows me to experience it as a fascinating time.

“It is interesting to witness a tornado from the inside.

“But now I look back and I think, ‘oh, the people were being given headlines without context, and it’s a natural instinct to start trying to fill those in’.”

During that time, she was dealing with separating from her husband, Jason Sudeikis, who she had two children with.

On the podcast, Louis explained: “Your relationship at the time was breaking up. You had a well-publicised relationship with your co-star Harry Styles and, there was a kind of a misogynistic dimension to a lot of the coverage of the drama, the fallout.”

Olivia replied: “I think it did hurt the film for sure because we didn’t get to have the conversations about what the film was trying to say.”

Harry’s involvement in the film had already sparked controversy over rumours he had replaced actor Shia LaBeouf in the role of Jack.

The pop star defended Olivia against the hate she received online, claiming he felt awful that their closeness had led to some of the harassment.

Much of the backlash came from the 10 year age gap between the pair as well as what Olivia has criticised as a “parasocial relationship” fans have with Harry.

She argued “People were f**cking p**ssed” but maintained her personal life with Harry was “wholesome and sweet”.

The couple split in November 2022 – just two months after the release of the film.

Olivia appeared on the podcast to promote her latest project, The Invite, which she also directs and features in.

Despite marking her return to the press cycle, she described her latest film’s press tour as “healing”.

Featured images via Instagram @oliviawilde and YouTube