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ryan gosling la la land poster

‘La La Hand’: Bizarre reason why Ryan Gosling is edited in La La Land’s 10th anniversary poster

It seems his dance moves were not quite up to scratch back in 2016

Ffion Williams | Entertainment
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The 10th anniversary La La Land film poster has repositioned Ryan Gosling’s hand.

In celebration of the 2016 movie musical’s return to cinemas, the poster has been slightly altered as Ryan himself admitted his regret over his hand placement.

While many may not notice the subtle change, eagle-eyed fans may notice how Ryan’s hand is now flicked upward to mirror costar Emma Stone’s pose.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by La La Land (@lalalandmovie)

The alteration can be seen in an Instagram post simply captioned: “A minor adjustment”.

Turns out Ryan’s hand was flat in the original, who knew?

Well, Ryan certainly did back in 2024.

via Lionsgate

“I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie”, he shared. “It just killed the energy that way. I call it La La Hand.”

He allegedly posed with his hand flat because he thought it would look “cool”.

He also nicknamed himself “Hamburger Hands Gosling”, proving that even A-list actors have their embarrassing moments.

It’s not the only time the famous actor has referenced the film.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

In March, Ryan’s partner, Eva Mendes shared a video in which he recreates the iconic pose alongside his Project Hail Mary costar, Rocky the alien.

Ryan joked: “This is my hail Mary attempt to fix my La La Hand, and my buddy Rocky’s going to help me”.

The actor then strikes a pose and asks “How’s my hand?” before being reassured: “It’s good.”

Even Ryan’s partner, Eva Mendes, is aware of the gag, calling the La La Hand “one of [his] great regrets”.

Clearly it’s been keeping him up at night.

On a separate occasion, Ryan reunited with his costar by passing the mic to Emma during his rendition of I’m Just Ken at the Oscars.

The pair previously starred together in Crazy Stupid Love and Gangster Squad. Before they took on the leads in the 2016 musical romantic comedy as Mia and Sebastian.

In the press release for the updated poster, the film production and distribution company said: “Over the years, Ryan Gosling has noted on more than one occasion that he would love to fix his ‘La La Hand’ from the original poster, most recently with a new dance partner. Well, Ryan, you have been heard!”

La La Land is returning to UK cinemas on August 28th.

Featured images via YouTube 

More on: Celebrity Film Ryan Gosling Viral
Ffion Williams | Entertainment
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