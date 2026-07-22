The Tab

Revealed: Lorenzo’s wild secret life before Love Island, with connections to Zayn Malik and Ekin-Su

How’s he kept this quiet?!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It would seem that before Love Island 2026, Lorenzo Alessi had a wild life he’s been keeping quiet. When he was first introduced as part of the cast this year, Lorenzo was simply described as 28, and a business owner from Hertfordshire. However, he actually has multiple celeb connections, and a very vibey life that he’s swept under the rug.

We all know that Lorenzo is a charmer, we’ve seen it in 4k every night, but it turns out he’s a very well connected man outside the villa. He has ties to lots of people, in high-up places. And they do say it’s all about who you know!

Lorenzo’s dad, who came into the villa on friends and family day, is a former celebrity bodyguard, meaning Lorenzo is just one-degree of separation from some very big names.

His dad Oz has worked with Danny Dyer, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Zayn Malik, among others. He now helps train MMA fighters, so yeah, he’s a tough bloke. Oz is also a doorman at celeb hotspot Sheesh, which has given him even more connections. He was once pictured at the restaurant, looking friendly with Ne-Yo. Casual.

Lorenzo had a visit from his dad on Love Island 2026

via ITV

As per The Sun, Oz has been putting in a shift behind the scenes for son Lorenzo, and there’s already a battle for signing him after the show. It would seem Lorenzo saw the villa as an opportunity, and all that can be done to secure his career after the show, is being so.

An insider told the publication: “Oz knows everyone and he’s already been chatting to agents that he knows through working at Sheesh and his years as a celeb bodyguard to sound them out ahead of Lorenzo’s departure from the villa.

“Lorenzo won’t have to just make his choice based on an agent’s pitch, because his dad will already be able to tell him who he can trust. It’s a win, win situation.”

Outside the show, Lorenzo is a self-confessed party boy, but also owns a fashion brand called Palmera, which sells luxury men’s clothing. He launched the company in December 2024 with an influencer called Rob Green. They’re all about “timeless pieces” and “effortless luxury,” but Palmera only currently has two products available, and they’re both on sale.

There’s an oversized black shirt with white piping that retails for £145 and a cream t-shirt with the “Palmera” branding that costs £95.

Whether he goes back to his business, or embraces the Love Island fame – Lorenzo looks pretty set!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram @ekinsuofficial, ITV and Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock. 

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Dumped Islander reveals which Love Island 2026 cast member is playing up to cameras most

Ellie had a makeup transformation on Love Island 2026

Ellie explains what was really going on with her makeup on Love Island and admits it was ‘horror’

Lorenzo from Love Island 2026 in real life

This vibey TikTok account gives huge insight into what Love Island’s Lorenzo is like in real life

Latest

Five stereotypes you’ll meet in every humanities lecture

Jasmine Wesson

You’ll know them all by the end of your first week

House of the Dragon’s Criston Cole wants to die for Alicent, and the actor just explained why

Suchismita Ghosh

So, everything he’s doing is still about Alicent?

The end of Love Island is near: Here’s a depressing relationship update on the former winners

Kieran Galpin

It’s not all doom and gloom, don’t worry – many are in new relationships

NSS 2026 teaching score russell group unis

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by NSS teaching score – Newcastle scores lowest

Hannah Auckland

Oxford tops the Russell Group for teaching quality at 94.4 per cent – while Newcastle scores lowest at 85.6 per cent, a gap of 8.8 percentage points, according to the National Student Survey 2026

Least compatible Love Island 2026 couples star signs

I ranked the least compatible Love Island 2026 couples by star signs, and one couple is doomed

Suchismita Ghosh

Sorry, but the results are brutal

Man falls 40ft after ‘rusty’ zipline snaps at holiday resort and suffers severe nerve damage

Ellissa Bain

The manager has denied allegations of ‘negligence’

cabinet school labour

Where Andy Burnham’s Labour cabinet went to school – and the three who were privately educated

Hannah Auckland

Less than a handful attended private schools, despite politics’ reputation for being dominated by the privately educated

I’m the ‘lucky’ man who got sucked out a plane window and lived; one detail keeps me up at night

Kieran Galpin

He ‘dipped in and out of death’

‘I haven’t been proposed to’: All the signs Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens were splitting

Ffion Williams

The pair haven’t been spotted together since February

Dumped Love Island 2026 most jarring

Dumped Islanders expose who was the ‘most jarring’ in Love Island 2026 villa, and it’s so shady

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She winds me the f**k up sometimes’

Revealed: Lorenzo’s wild secret life before Love Island, with connections to Zayn Malik and Ekin-Su

Hayley Soen

How’s he kept this quiet?!

Rivkah

Inside this child star’s OnlyFans as she details the unsettling reason people love her videos

Kieran Galpin

There are so many pics and clips

The truth about Saffron Barker and boyfriend Josh’s secret split, as they unfollow each other

Ellissa Bain

All their pictures are gone too

Men at the latest Bonnie Blue baby event

The wild and hideous stories from men who attended Bonnie Blue’s ‘milking’ baby-themed event

Hayley Soen

‘My quickest video was 12 seconds long’

D4vd didn't know Celeste Rivas minor

Bodycam footage played at D4vd’s hearing as he claimed he didn’t know Celeste Rivas was a minor

Suchismita Ghosh

But prosecutors allege he first met her when she was 11 years old

Instagram finally lets you replace the audio on old posts, so here’s exactly how to do it

Ellissa Bain

People have been waiting years for this

Olivia Rodrigo dragged for ‘horrendous taste’ as she debuts new boyf with controversial job

Kieran Galpin

The internet is exhausting today

Love Island’s Ellie and Finley share who else they were most attracted to and he didn’t hold back

Ellissa Bain

Finley was VERY quick to answer

Dispatch audio deaf actress Kaylee Hottle crash

Shocking dispatch audio reveals what happened moments after Godzilla star Kaylee Hottle’s crash

Suchismita Ghosh

It also shows just how severe the fatal crash was

Dumped Islander reveals which Love Island 2026 cast member is playing up to cameras most

Hayley Soen

Oh this is shady