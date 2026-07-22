Revealed: Lorenzo’s wild secret life before Love Island, with connections to Zayn Malik and Ekin-Su

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It would seem that before Love Island 2026, Lorenzo Alessi had a wild life he’s been keeping quiet. When he was first introduced as part of the cast this year, Lorenzo was simply described as 28, and a business owner from Hertfordshire. However, he actually has multiple celeb connections, and a very vibey life that he’s swept under the rug.

We all know that Lorenzo is a charmer, we’ve seen it in 4k every night, but it turns out he’s a very well connected man outside the villa. He has ties to lots of people, in high-up places. And they do say it’s all about who you know!

Lorenzo’s dad, who came into the villa on friends and family day, is a former celebrity bodyguard, meaning Lorenzo is just one-degree of separation from some very big names.

His dad Oz has worked with Danny Dyer, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Zayn Malik, among others. He now helps train MMA fighters, so yeah, he’s a tough bloke. Oz is also a doorman at celeb hotspot Sheesh, which has given him even more connections. He was once pictured at the restaurant, looking friendly with Ne-Yo. Casual.

As per The Sun, Oz has been putting in a shift behind the scenes for son Lorenzo, and there’s already a battle for signing him after the show. It would seem Lorenzo saw the villa as an opportunity, and all that can be done to secure his career after the show, is being so.

An insider told the publication: “Oz knows everyone and he’s already been chatting to agents that he knows through working at Sheesh and his years as a celeb bodyguard to sound them out ahead of Lorenzo’s departure from the villa.

“Lorenzo won’t have to just make his choice based on an agent’s pitch, because his dad will already be able to tell him who he can trust. It’s a win, win situation.”

Outside the show, Lorenzo is a self-confessed party boy, but also owns a fashion brand called Palmera, which sells luxury men’s clothing. He launched the company in December 2024 with an influencer called Rob Green. They’re all about “timeless pieces” and “effortless luxury,” but Palmera only currently has two products available, and they’re both on sale.

There’s an oversized black shirt with white piping that retails for £145 and a cream t-shirt with the “Palmera” branding that costs £95.

Whether he goes back to his business, or embraces the Love Island fame – Lorenzo looks pretty set!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram @ekinsuofficial, ITV and Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.